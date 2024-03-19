Consumer Confidence Ticks Up in February

Consumer confidence was up slightly in February, driven by increased comfort with discretionary spending. The February Consumer Confidence Score was 55.7 (+0.4 vs. January), which is an average of how consumers feel about the job market, their household finances, and their spending comfort levels.

The data was compiled by Numerator, which tracks purchase data and surveys consumers. The Numerator Consumer Sentiment Tracker collects more than 6,000 responses a month and provides a comprehensive monthly view of consumer confidence, spending and saving considerations, and future financial outlook. Here's the latest: