DePinto Brothers Sign 20-Unit Deal with Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

John, Nick, and Joe DePinto, owners of Lone Star Custard franchise group, entered into a 20-unit deal to develop Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers locations in the Houston area. In addition to the 20 restaurants in development, the DePinto brothers also acquired 18 existing restaurant locations in the Houston market as part of the deal.

Prior to this agreement, Lone Star Custard had 24 successful restaurants open throughout Texas, including locations in the San Antonio, Austin, and Rio Grande Valley markets.

"We are immensely proud of the impressive growth and success the DePinto brothers have accomplished in the few short years since they began franchising with Freddy's," said Andrew Thengvall, chief development officer. "Their achievements underscore the strength of our franchise system. We're excited to continue supporting Lone Star Custard as they bring Freddy's signature quality and hospitality to even more communities across Texas."

The DePintos each bring unique skills and experiences to the brand:

John, the oldest, is an Army veteran. He graduated from West Point before serving active duty for five years, including time overseas.

Nick has a background of eight years in private equity and investment banking.

Joe's experience stems from management consulting in the consumer and retail sectors, including the restaurant industry.

"Family has always been a priority for us, so when we came across an opportunity to work together as entrepreneurs in our home state, it was an easy decision," Nick said. "Freddy's resonates with us so deeply, from the military values woven throughout the brand, to their high-quality food and unwavering commitment to service, and as a franchisor, Freddy's offers invaluable guidance and support that is especially critical for us as franchisees. We're incredibly proud to be a part of a brand like Freddy's and we're thrilled to continue growing the brand in Texas."