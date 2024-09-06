Employer News and Trends for August 2024

Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.

Unemployment Numbers Mixed in Western States

Appeals Court Rejects DOL Rule on the Tip Credit

Restaurants Emphasize How Fees Boost Operations, Help Employees

Arizona Bill on Tipped Worker Wages To Remain on Ballot

What To Know About the NLRB's Revival of its "Blocking Charge Policy"

An Update on the Impact of California's Increased Minimum Wage

Presidential Candidates Address Issue of Taxation on Tips

Hourly Labor Market Shows Signs of Cooling

Hotels, Workers Grapple with Staffing Challenges

Effective Leadership Key to Franchisee Employee Retention

More Teens Drawn to the Job Market

Hiring Slowed in July as US Added 114,000 Jobs, According to Labor Department