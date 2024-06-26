First-time Franchisee Teams with AtWork

First-time franchisee Terry Ceulemans will open AtWork locations in St. Paul and Richfield, Minnesota. The first location is set to open in St. Paul this year, marking the first AtWork location in the state.

Ceulemans is originally from Belgium and brings experience from a 30-year career at 3M where he most recently served as a senior director of global application engineering. He specialized in stewarding top-performing teams and organizations, both domestically and abroad, to bring new technologies through development to commercialization. Throughout his career, he collaborated among several different business verticals including industrial, healthcare, automotive, aerospace and more.

"I'm proud to introduce AtWork to Minnesota and am excited for this next chapter as a franchise owner," Ceulemans said. "Even though I've spent my entire career in the corporate world, I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit and desire to own an impactful business. My expertise is in customer service, innovation, and leadership, all of which translate well to staffing, and I look forward to connecting local job seekers with growing businesses to enact positive change in our state."

For more than three decades, AtWork's mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. Today, the staffing franchise has grown to nearly 100 locations nationwide and puts nearly 40,000 individuals to work each year in administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT, and management-level positions at some of the nation's largest and most recognizable companies.

"We're proud to grow our presence in Minnesota," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork. "AtWork will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. Terry is the perfect partner to champion our mission and be a servant leader in his local community."