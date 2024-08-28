 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, August 2024
By: Kevin Behan | 179 Reads | 2 Shares

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#115, August 20, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

GDP Growth Projections for Key Economies (2024-2025)

Big Tech Uses More Electricity Than Entire Countries

What Does the Future Hold for India?

The Surging Value of the Magnificent Seven (2000-2024)

The Fight Against Global Hunger – Is Food Insecurity a Political Issue or an Existential One?

The World's Largest Stock Markets (1900 vs. 2023)

Brand Global News Section: Dickey's Barbeque, Popeyes, Starbucks, and Tropical Smoothie

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: August 28th, 2024

