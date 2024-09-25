Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, September 2024
We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#117, September 20, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.
The Latest GlobalVue Ranking as Places to Do Business
The Future of European Competitiveness
Which Countries Have the Critical Minerals Needed for the Energy Transition
People Are Splurging Like Never Before on Their Pets
Amazon CEO Vows Leaner Teams Amid Bloat, Ends Work From Home
US Consumer Sentiment Rises as Inflation Expectations Retreat
Brand Global News Section: Dominos, Franchise Update Media, International Franchise Association, and Toridoll
Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.
