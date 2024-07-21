"Heavy Franchise Development" Empower Brands' CEO Scott Zide expects significant growth

Scott Zide's journey to franchising launched as soon as he graduated from college. He and a friend opened two Mr. Goodcents franchise locations in St. Louis, and he was hooked on franchising.

Zide's next big career move came when he franchised with Outdoor Lighting Perspectives in 2000. During this time, he began to envision a multi-brand company that could house complementary brands focused on home services. That vision became Outdoor Living Brands, which eventually included Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Mosquito Squad, Archadeck Outdoor Living, and Conserva Irrigation. Zide served as president and COO of Outdoor Living Brands from 2008 to 2022.

Though Outdoor Living Brands divested Mosquito Squad, its broader growth attracted attention from Lynx Franchising, leading to a significant investment in 2021. By the following year, Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands rebranded as Empower Brands, and Zide became CEO.

With more than 25 years of franchising experience under his belt, Zide oversees a portfolio that includes Jan-Pro, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Koala Insulation, Bumble Roofing, Wallaby Windows, and Canopy Lawn Care. That's 10 brands and more than 800 units.

Zide's knowledge of franchising and commitment to fostering a franchisee-first culture continues to drive the brand. That means a focus on unit-level economics and the profitability of franchisees.

"The success of our franchisees is always at the forefront of what we do," he says.

Name: Scott Zide

Title: CEO

Company: Empower Brands

Units/Brands: 10 Brands; 800+ total units

Age: 52

Years in franchising: 25

Years in current position: 2

LEADERSHIP

What is your role as CEO? As CEO of Empower Brands, my role involves setting strategic direction, guiding our growth, and ensuring that our operations align with our mission. I'm responsible for making high-level decisions, building a strong organizational culture, and leading our executive team toward achieving our company's objectives.

How has Covid-19 affected the way you have led your brand? The pandemic taught us the importance of adaptability and resilience. It pushed us to innovate, particularly in how we use technology and digital platforms to engage with our customers and support our franchisees. It also underscored the value of communication and community in navigating challenges. That said, we were pretty fortunate during the pandemic because of the nature of the brands we have under our umbrella. People were spending a majority of their time at home and looking to us to either improve their experiences or serve as essential services to care for their homes.

Describe your leadership style. My leadership style is participative and inclusive. I believe in empowering my team, encouraging open dialogue, and fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. I would consider myself a servant leader, and leading by example is one of the best methods of leadership anyone can adopt.

What has inspired your leadership style? My leadership style is inspired by a blend of past mentors, personal experiences, and the belief that empowering individuals and championing their success leads to collective success.

What is your biggest leadership challenge? Balancing rapid growth while maintaining a strong company culture and ensuring that all team members feel valued and engaged is one of my biggest challenges.

How do you transmit your culture from your office to frontline employees? Through regular communication, training, and exemplifying our core values in my daily actions. We also leverage technology to ensure consistent messaging and culture sharing across all locations.

How can a CEO help their CMO develop and grow? By providing clear strategic direction, offering mentorship, encouraging continuous growth, and ultimately trusting their expertise. I've worked with our VP of marketing for more than a dozen years at this point, and she is an expert at her craft. We've gotten to a place where we each elevate each other.

Where is the best place to prepare for leadership: an MBA school or OTJ? Both have their merits. MBA programs offer theoretical knowledge and networking opportunities while on-the-job experience provides practical insights and problem-solving skills. A combination of both can be highly beneficial.

Are tough decisions best taken by one person? How do you make tough decisions? While the final decision may rest with one person, it's important to gather diverse perspectives and data. I make tough decisions by consulting with my team, analyzing data, and aligning with our long-term vision.

Do you want to be liked or respected? Respect is paramount as it encompasses being valued for integrity, decisions, and leadership. Being liked is beneficial, but it should not come at the expense of making the right decisions for the company. That said, kindness is the most important trait we can show others, and I strive every day to champion and uplift my teammates.

Advice to CEO wannabes: Focus on continuous learning, understand the value of empathy and emotional intelligence, build a strong network, and remain adaptable in the face of change.

MANAGEMENT

Describe your management style: As a servant leader, I prioritize the growth and well-being of my team members and the communities we serve. I believe in leading by example, fostering a supportive environment, and empowering my team to excel.

What does your management team look like? Our management team is diverse, bringing a range of experiences. They are skilled leaders committed to driving our brand forward while upholding our core values. The majority of our brand presidents are the original founders, so they bring amazing perspectives and deep levels of understanding to our franchisees.

How does your management team help you lead? They provide expertise, insight, and support, helping to implement our strategy, manage day-to-day operations, and navigate challenges.

Favorite management gurus: Do you read management books? At our 2024 Empower Brands annual meeting, we announced that we'll be implementing the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS Worldwide), an approach that promises to foster accountability, enhance transparency, and align our team toward common objectives. The adoption of EOS is a pivotal step in our journey, one that will solidify our operational rhythm and enhance our collective efficiency. Therefore, I recently finished Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business by Gino Wickman, the essential guide to management systems and EOS.

What makes you say, "Yes, now that's why I do what I do!"? Seeing our team members grow, our franchisees achieve their entrepreneurial dreams, and our customers delighted by our services reaffirms my commitment to our mission.

How do you support your employees? Our meeting in Las Vegas was a prime opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the employee experience. In an era where talent retention is as crucial as talent recruitment, providing an environment where our team members feel valued, supported, and motivated is key. We are dedicated to fostering a workspace that nurtures professional growth, encourages meaningful engagement, and supports our employees' well-being. Our discussions in Las Vegas went beyond conventional workplace benefits, diving into how we can enhance job satisfaction, ensure professional development, and maintain a culture where every employee feels like an integral part of our collective success. Employee experience holds equal weight to the customer experience in driving our growth and scalability at Empower Brands. Our success hinges on nurturing a talented, world-class team, which is why we're focusing intently on six pivotal aspects: meaningful work, hands-on management, a productive environment, growth opportunities, trust in leadership, and overall health and well-being.

OPERATIONS

How are you using artificial intelligence (AI) in your stores? We've started a strategic initiative to unite data and AI across our brands. This integration is critical for deepening our insights and enhancing our predictive capabilities, empowering us to make informed, strategic decisions. Adopting AI is not just about keeping up with the times; it's about setting a new standard in efficiency and innovation within our industry, fostering cross-promotion, and enhancing cross-selling opportunities. I've challenged our franchisees to embrace technology and create a more frictionless experience for customers. Our AI-driven initiatives are crafted to automate routine tasks, thereby allowing our team members to dedicate their efforts to higher-value activities that require human insight and creativity.

How is the economy driving consumer behavior in your system? Economic conditions affect consumer priorities and spending. We're attentive to these shifts, ensuring our offerings align with customer needs and expectations.

What are you expecting from your market in the next 12 months? We anticipate continued growth in demand for our services, influenced by trends in outdoor living and home improvement.

Are commodity/supply costs any cause for concern in your system? Like many industries, we're navigating fluctuations in supply costs. We're committed to efficiency and innovations like new technology to mitigate these challenges.

In what ways are political/global issues impacting the market and your brand? Global and political dynamics can affect market conditions, consumer confidence, and supply chains. We stay proactive in adapting to these changes to maintain our market position.

PERSONAL

What time do you like to be at your desk? When I'm not traveling, I like to be at the office pretty early. Empower Brands has a great office culture, and it's such a fulfilling and collaborative environment.

Do you socialize with your team after work/outside the office? Yes--building relationships outside of work helps strengthen our team dynamics and fosters a sense of community.

How do you relax/balance life and work? It's a juggling act we take on as professionals and parents. It's a balancing act that constantly reminds me of the various roles I play, each carrying its own set of demands and rewards. With a daughter embracing college life and a son navigating the high school landscape, the convergence of professional demands and family values takes center stage.

Favorite vacation destination(s): Lately it's been Scottsdale as we've been flying out frequently to check on our home that we're in the process of building.

Favorite company product/service: We are an umbrella company, so it would be unfair to say.

BOTTOM LINE

What are your long-term goals for the company? Continuous growth and expansion. Last year was all about acquiring brands and now that we've grown our portfolio, it's time to focus on where we're at and heavy franchise development.

How has the economy changed your goals for your company? Economic conditions require adaptability. While our core goals remain, we adjust our strategies to navigate economic challenges and seize opportunities.

Any regrets? No.

What can we expect from your company in the next 12 to 18 months? Significant franchise development.