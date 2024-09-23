How do you ensure your franchises remain engaged and beneficial to the local communities they serve?

"All Politics Is Local," goes the old saying. So are 99.99% of restaurant sales. (We made that number up, but you get it!) According to a FranNet article, local marketing "is essential to the success of franchise businesses" for several reasons: targeting local audiences, building community connections, competing with local businesses, enhancing customer experience, maximizing foot traffic and sales, optimizing operational efficiency, and adapting to ever-changing market dynamics. The article also lists 5 effective local marketing strategies. Check here to see if you've missed anything! We've also asked 5 successful multi-unit restaurant franchisees what they're doing to connect with their local communities--and why.

Subscribe here.

ED DOHERTY

Company: Chair & CEO, Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Brands: 80 Applebee's, 54 Panera, 19 Wendy's, 14 Sola Salon Studios, 2 Chevys Fresh Mex, 1 Jinya Ramen Bar. Also, two independent, proprietary concepts: The Shannon Rose Irish Pub (2), and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas (2)

Years in franchising: 50-plus, starting in 1973 as a real estate manager for Burger King Corp. I started Doherty Enterprises in 1985 when I acquired 19 Roy Rogers Restaurants from Marriott Corp.

Our vision is to be the "Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve," and our mission is to "Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers." Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,100 people and donated more than $5.5 million directly back to those in need.

We are proud to partner with our local communities and neighbors, and our goal is to strengthen our existing partnerships and create new ones. We achieve this by collaborating with local organizations on a wide range of sponsorship opportunities, which include sponsoring local sports teams, displaying field signs or banners, placing ads in journals, or participating in events like golf outings, walk/runs--the possibilities are endless.

We are deeply committed to giving back to our communities. Our Applebee's annual Breakfast with Santa event has raised more than $5 million for Toys for Tots. Each year Applebee's fundraises for Alex's Lemonade Stand, raising significant funds to fight childhood cancer. On Veteran's Day, we proudly provide over 15,000 free meals to veterans. At Panera, guests can round up their change to support Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer initiatives. Community Flapjack Fundraisers and Dining to Donate events have helped local organizations raise over $400,000 annually. Many schools and libraries that surround our restaurants participate in our "A is for Applebee's" or Chevys "Free Kids Meal" program rewarding students for excellence. At Panera, we host restaurant tours and our "Bakers In Training" program, which gives students a fun-filled culinary experience. Our Shannon Rose teams raise funds for the American Heart Association and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

In addition, many of our locations participate in "Stuff the Bus," collecting school supplies for families struggling to afford the basics. We host Teacher Appreciation nights to honor our educators. We regularly donate gift certificates for tricky trays and raffles and are active in community BBQs. To date, our employees have volunteered to participate in 141 community events fulfilling our mission to Wow Our Communities.

DAVID OSTROWE

Company: Founder & CEO, O&M Restaurant Group

Brands: Captain D's Seafood, Burger King, Taco Bueno, Taco Bell, Blaze Pizza, Personalized Management Associates, O&A Consulting, 180 Business Solutions, Career Lead

Years in franchising: 34 (24 on the franchisee side, 10 on the franchisor side)

Ostrowe is the Incoming Chair of Franchise Update's 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. In addition to his successful franchise operations and related businesses, he's served as Oklahoma's Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, and was Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Oklahoma's Lottery Commission.

Ensuring our franchises remain engaged and beneficial to the local communities they serve is a multi-faceted effort. Having a great franchisor that is committed with resources certainly helps. Taco Bell's Live Más Foundation is a perfect example, providing us with the tools and framework to directly engage with our communities.

Through the support of other franchisees in the area, we've collectively driven more than $250,000 in direct community funding, annually. This collaboration highlights the strength and unity within our franchise network, amplifying our impact. My wife and I are personally involved in several of these charitable activities, ensuring that funding goes to the right programs and makes a meaningful difference.

Our round-up program is a key component of our community engagement. When customers inquire about it, our cashiers are well-prepared to explain how their donations support local initiatives like the Boys and Girls Clubs, Boy Scouts, and numerous other groups. We also provide local scholarships, making a tangible impact on the lives of students in our community. The Live Más Foundation streamlines the scholarship application process, allowing applicants to simply upload a video explaining why they deserve the scholarship.

Despite our substantial contributions, both locally and nationally, I believe we don't always get full credit for the impact of these efforts. Nonetheless, I'm incredibly proud of the work our teams do daily to raise these funds and support our community. Live Mas!

ASHLEY MALIK

Company: Malik Holdings, Inc.

Brands: 4 Little Caesars, Ontario, Canada

Years in franchising: 21--I've been involved in these franchises since I was 14. I'm taking over the business from my parents, who have been franchising with Little Caesars since the 1980s.

As a franchise business owner, it is important to be engaged in the local community we do business in. I am a second-generation Little Caesars franchisee. My parents moved to the town where we were operating when I was young. This has allowed me the opportunity to connect with many other business owners, schools, and our customer base because they've known me from a very young age. Each of my restaurants also employs up to 30 members who live locally. It isn't enough to simply create jobs for members of the community, it is just as important to care for and be a part of their lives outside of work. All of my management team is invited to my upcoming wedding, just as I am invited to their weddings, kids' birthday parties, and other celebrations. When you show that you care about the people who work for you, they will in turn care about you and recommend your restaurant to their friends and family.

Additionally, each year we sponsor the Green Haven Shelter for Women's annual charity golf tournament, providing pizzas at no cost to the event, and we donate pizzas to the Friends Helping Friends organization to help feed the unhoused population in our community. We are also partnered with FIFE for Life to help the less fortunate by allowing customers to purchase any menu item to pay it forward and post the receipt on the wall. Anyone can come in and use the receipt to claim the items, no questions asked.

JOHN METZ

Company: CEO & Founder, RREMC Restaurants

Brands: 62 Denny's, 5 Hurricane Grill & Wings, 2 Wahoo's Fish Taco

Years in franchising: 22

John Metz is Past Chair of the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference and former franchisor of Hurricane Grill & Wings, which he sold to FAT Brands in 2018.

We require all of our GMs to be involved with their community. They are required to be members of their Chamber of Commerce and they are asked to be involved in a local charity of their choice.

TOYA EVANS

Company: Co-owner, Healthy Living Ventures

Brands: 6 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, 1 Via Skin Medical Spa

Years in franchising: 9

Toya Evans, the 2022 Spirit of Franchising MVP (Most Valuable Performer), was selected for her extraordinary and enduring performance, growth, and community giving. She was profiled in the Q3 issue of Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine.

We look for opportunities to participate in local events. We also support area schools (fund teachers' lounge, donate to Christmas store, etc.)

FRANCHISEE BYTES

How do you give your team room to innovate and experiment?

The managers hold the keys to their locations. We have standards to follow and certain ways things need to be completed, but everything else is up for debate. If they have an idea and a plan that will improve our operations or quality of life for our team, they can try it out. Those ideas can be generated from any position. Innovation isn't just for me to think about. It's a team effort.

--Karl Malchow, Owner, Renegade Pizza LLC, 5 Toppers Pizza

I urge them to think outside the box, and I do not shut down new ideas or thoughts. After evaluating the idea and thought, we provide them with time and/or finances to experiment.

--Sam Askar, COO, Askar Brands, 75 Dunkin', 42 Church's Chicken, 1 Papa Romano's, 1 Blackjack Pizza. Askar Brands is also the franchisor of Papa Romano's, Blackjack Pizza, Papa's Pizza To Go, and Breadeaux Pizza

I love to try new things, so I am drawn toward people with big ideas. My team knows that I am willing to try just about anything, but we will quickly abort if we find that it isn't solving the problem at hand. I also try to explain the "why" if their idea isn't feasible. My team also knows they can shut down my bad ideas with no hard feelings.

--Alex Carney, Vice President/Franchisee, TR Hospitality Group, 11 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, three 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee

We have weekly Zoom meetings to review the past week and look to the future. I believe in open and authentic communication.

--Steven Leibsohn, Owner, 35 Wetzel's Pretzels, 2 food trucks, 1 Twisted by Wetzel's

I encourage people to bring ideas, and when they do, I listen to them.

--Bill Mathis, Multi-Unit Franchisee, 3 Subway, 1 Caribou with 4 more in construction

Make sure the team knows it is okay to make mistakes and that they don't have to stop there. Keep going to come to a solution. We can assess the "wells and betters" afterward, so we don't repeat the same mistakes.

--Pathik Patel, President, VAAP Management, 16 Dunkin', 1 Buffalo Wild Wings GO, 1 Curry Up Now

One of the hardest leadership lessons to learn is being comfortable with some degree of failure. People will never learn if you hover over them and prevent them from ever making a mistake. We give our people a clear finish line they have to cross and a time they have to cross it. If they make a few mistakes along the way, we aren't worried as long as they can course correct in time to hit the goal.

--Milo Leakehe, Managing Partner, Imbue Capital, 3 Crumbl Cookies, 1 PayMore Stores, 1 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1 Rolling Suds, 1 Solve Pest Pros

I keep communication open and never stop them from bringing forth ideas to me.

--Nadeem Saleem Bajwa, CEO, Bajco Group, 207 Papa Johns

We provide all our team members room to grow in our organization. Many team members have gone from scoopers in one of our locations to roles in management, regional leadership, and more. By giving them the confidence to pursue their professional dreams and the tools to achieve development, we open them up to a world of opportunities

--Phillip Scotton, COO, Primo Partners, 23 Ben & Jerry's, 2 Starbucks

We are very laid back on management staff and let them operate. We get involved when they aren't hitting their goals. Otherwise, we let them run things like they want.

--Bill Aseere, CEO, Space Cowboys Restaurant Group, 17 Donatos Pizza, 3 Guthrie's Chicken, 2 Whit's Frozen Custard

I'm always open to suggestions. I give them the freedom to experiment without fear of being blamed if things don't work out. I allow them to then pivot and flex their creative muscles.

--Stephanie Moseley, President, Pisa Pie Enterprises, 6 Marco's Pizza

I try to allow leaders to make their own processes without weighing them down with busy work.

--Harsh Ghai, CEO, Ghai Management Services, 140 Burger King, 36 Taco Bell, 28 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen