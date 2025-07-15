Hospitality Veterans To Open Broken Yolk Cafe Units

Brothers John, Bryant, and Jason Corona have partnered with their father, Juan Corona, and uncle, Saul DeLa Rosa, to develop four Broken Yolk Cafe units in Southeast Los Angeles County. The first location, which is tentatively set to open in the first quarter of 2026, will debut in Downey at 8224 Firestone Boulevard.

Juan, who was the first-ever franchisee to join El Pollo Loco in 1981, instilled an entrepreneurial spirit in his sons, who are also multi-unit operators with Movita Juice Bar. Broken Yolk Cafe will mark their first endeavor in the full-service restaurant category.

"Our family had the opportunity to dine in at one of Broken Yolk Cafe's Las Vegas locations not too long ago, and the experience left a lasting impression. The food was incredible, the hospitality was infectious, and after getting to meet the brand's president for ourselves, it was clear the leadership and direction of the franchise were second to none," John Corona said. "Coming from the hospitality space ourselves, our interest in becoming a part of the Broken Yolk family was immediately piqued."

The Corona's four-unit agreement will be the first to introduce the breakfast concept to the Los Angeles area, marking a significant milestone in itself as the brand continues to focus on northward expansion in its home state.

"Even as Broken Yolk stretches its roots across the American Southwest, it's wonderful to watch as our brand continues to grow more prominent right here at home in Southern California," said John Gelastopoulos, president of Broken Yolk Cafe. "Juan's family understands what it means to lead with a people-first mentality and will be excellent partners in sharing our 'Brunch on the Sunnyside' mantra with new communities along the West Coast."