Q&A with MassageLuXe franchisee Reuben Levy

Name: Reuben Levy

Title: Owner-Operator

Brands: MassageLuXe

Units: 5

Years in franchising: 3

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand? I really liked the idea of partnering with a team of experienced professionals with a proven track record of success. Additionally, I felt that there would be less competition from AI and companies like Amazon with service brands compared to others, which helped me make my decision.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did? I was a MassageLuXe member for six years, so I was familiar with the brand and wellness sector. I researched, spoke with owners, and compared competitive brands and felt this brand was the best decision. I was also looking for some type of membership service, which was an important factor I considered.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand? Having a business background is definitely a plus, but you must have a strong work ethic, be driven, and be competitive to be successful. It’s not easy, but the hard work definitely pays off in the long run.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand? Generally, most service brands offer something that cannot be replaced or automated with AI, giving you an advantage as you compete with other businesses. The spa industry fits this mold as it involves a very personal experience that would be lost on a large-scale operation.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time? It’s 100% about your team. It is imperative to have the best people on your team who are aligned with your mission, vision, and culture. Without the best people, you will never be able to deliver the best service.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business? Digital marketing has been by far the best avenue to market and promote our business. It is cost-effective and provides useful data and analytics to help track our results. Certain forms allow you to target your audience with demographic segmentation and keywords. We started with social media, PPC, banner ads, digital and streaming services, YouTube, email, and text marketing. Once we were established with those, we added others, such as Groupon and Yelp.

Traditional marketing, such as local coupon magazines, still works, and results can be tracked. The use of USPS using EDDM can also be a very good tool.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand? You have to love whatever the service is and believe in it. I’ve been a longtime believer in the power of massage therapy, both the physical and mental aspects, as well as the importance of skin care, reinforcing that I made the right decision. When you wake up in the morning, you better love what you do.