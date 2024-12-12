How To Manage Multiple Franchise Locations as a First-Time Multi-Unit Operator

Starting a new business can present numerous challenges, but launching multiple ventures without prior experience can feel like navigating in the dark. While the process may seem overwhelming, it's crucial not to let fear drive your decisions. Instead, there are various best practices to help you unlock the endless benefits of being a multi-unit franchisee.

Like many others beginning in franchising, neither of us had experience as business owners, let alone managing two locations simultaneously. As we prepared to open our Waxxpot locations, we focused entirely on our passion and belief in our vision. We were committed to the beauty industry, found a franchise that aligned with our values and goals, and fully looked forward to the journey ahead.

In embracing the unknown, we learned some best practices that we recommend for entrepreneurs looking to open multiple franchise locations as first-time multi-unit operators.

Immerse yourself in learning

While we did not have prior experience as business owners, we still went through a rigorous process to ensure that Waxxpot was going to be the right fit for us and had the infrastructure to provide us stellar support.

The most important thing to do when opening multiple franchise locations is to educate yourself. This is not only about the industry, but the innerworkings of the franchise brand and the markets in which you’re going to be opening, alongside the best practice of strengthening your overall business acumen.

For example, immersing ourselves in market research proved immensely valuable. Through researching the demand for waxing services in the area, we located the markets that made the most sense for us. It’s crucial to understand the needs and desires of your target audience. We spent time exploring different areas, talking to potential customers, and analyzing the competition.

Open yourself up to continuous learning as you grow your businesses. Whether it’s understanding the latest trends, getting familiar with legal requirements, or studying successful competitors, knowledge is power. Our research laid the foundation for all our decision-making and continues to allow us to navigate challenges more effectively.

Build a strong support system

Managing two franchise locations at once can get overwhelming very quickly if you don’t have a proper support team.

Invest the time and resources into building a team you trust. Your people will be your greatest asset. It’s important to remember that some franchise models are built for franchisees to be owners and day-to-day operators, while others offer a more hands-off approach. Regardless of what model you’re opening, hiring strong employees who align with your goals and values is essential and gives you the confidence to continue to grow and strengthen your businesses.

Beyond your store-level team, is the support that comes from the franchisor. For challenges like site selection and negotiations, having a franchise system to guide us was essential in getting both locations up and running. It was also crucial for us to partner with a brand that provided continued support beyond the grand opening, helping to ensure the long-term success of our locations. Remember that the franchise industry is built to be collaborative – a franchisor should give you the tools that you can then leverage to be a successful business owner.

Be present in your communities

In order to build a loyal customer base from the start, it’s crucial that you align your businesses with communities that will embrace them. We knew that we didn’t just want to open doors; we wanted to become engrained into the neighborhoods we served. Attending local events, collaborating with other small businesses, and engaging with customers on a personal level are all ways to make a lasting impact on your communities. Having a loyal clientele base can make or break your businesses, and positive word-of-mouth marketing from your community can help to ease the burden of attracting new clients as you open more businesses.

Don’t just be a business, be a neighbor. By becoming a familiar and trusted presence in your community, you’ll build strong relationships that help your businesses grow.

Taking the risk of opening multiple locations wasn’t easy, but through continuous learning, the support of our team members, and embracing the communities we’ve opened our doors to, it has certainly paid off. Trust your instincts, take calculated risks, and remember that fear is only as powerful as you allow it to be.

Meera and Tejal Patel are franchisees with Waxxpot Dallas Uptown and Fort Worth Waterside.