 IFA Praises Supreme Court "Chevron" Decision
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

IFA Praises Supreme Court "Chevron" Decision

By: International Franchise Association | 265 Reads | 1 Shares

IFA Praises Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – The International Franchise Association (IFA) issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Looper Bright Enterprises, et al. v Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, et al., regarding the "Chevron deference" impacting an agency's interpretation of federal statutes:

"This ruling will rein in the heavy hand of government agencies, which for too long have been left unchecked in their ability to make new laws outside the federal rulemaking process and around the will of Congress," said IFA president and CEO Matt Haller. "Members of the franchise community applaud this ruling, which will extend to policies coming out of the NLRB, Labor Department and Federal Trade Commission—agencies that have recently and consistently exceeded their authority."

The ruling involves the application of Chevron, U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., or the "Chevron deference," which has allowed federal agencies, such as the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) or Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to operate outside of existing precedent and statutory authority, expanding the ability of an administration to make new laws through the executive branch.

In recent years, federal agencies have interpreted the Chevron doctrine to expand their authority and disregard precedent where the then-current board majority disagrees, causing a flip-flopping of policy with every administration change. This unpredictable change in policy has been detrimental to franchised businesses, which need certainty to operate.

On July 24, 2023, IFA joined an amicus brief from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce seeking limitation of the application of the Chevron doctrine to reduce the ability of agencies like the NLRB to continually change their positions.

Published: July 8th, 2024

Share this Feature

Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Angry Crab Shack
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Motel 6
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Scooter's Coffee
With over 750 stores operating across 28 states and commitments to open more, Scooter’s Coffee is in the midst of a strategic growth phase...
Cash Required:
$250,000
Learn More
Dairy Queen®
Invest in a Dairy Queen® franchise opportunity and immerse yourself in familiarity. We invite you to get started today. Success has never been so...
Cash Required:
$400,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters