Imbue Capital Enters 35-Unit Deal with PayMore

Imbue Capital, a seasoned franchise group led by Milo Leakehe, Jake Brady, and Zachary McKinley, agreed to a 35-unit deal to develop PayMore stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina.

In order to facilitate the deal, Imbue Capital brought on two new operating partners, Stephen Wirthlin and Michael Moss, and partnered with Lionel Partners, a private equity firm.

Initially committing to five PayMore units in April, the group was inspired to expand further after attending the PayMore Annual Franchisee Summit in June. Imbue Capital secured additional territories, adding 35 more units.

"After witnessing the advancements showcased at the conference and connecting with fellow franchisees, we realized it would be a huge mistake not to secure more territory while we had the chance," Leakehe said. "PayMore will now be our largest and fastest-growing brand. We're fortunate to have gotten in when we did."

Imbue Capital has multiple franchises in its portfolio, including Crumbl Cookies, Rolling Suds, and Tropical Smoothie.

"PayMore is unlike anything we've seen before—its growth and numbers are outstanding," said a representative from Lionel Partners. "We're excited to team up with Imbue Capital's franchisees to grow 40 locations."