International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for August 

By: Kevin Behan | 238 Reads | 1 Shares

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your August look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

7-Eleven Operator Eyes 4,000 Philippines Stores

Blaze Pizza Signs Development Deal for United Arab Emirates

Costa Coffee enhances London experience with modern store refresh

Happy Joes Franchisees Innovate and Expand in Egypt

JETSET Pilates to Launch Franchise into Australia

JINYA Ramen Bar to Open Second Location in Vancouver

McDonald's is Testing its Bigger Burger in Canada and Portugal

Moxies Continues U.S. Expansion in the Heart of Chicago’s Historic Gold Coast

Pizza Inn and New Franchise Partner Team Up To Bring Seven New Locations to Egypt

School of Rock Africa Expands Global Footprint with New Johannesburg Location

Slim Chickens Grows its United Kingdom Footprint with Opening in Basingstoke

Taco Bell Takes its Internal Incubator Program Global

Tony Roma's Announces Grand Opening of Second Location in Guatemala

Wingstop Opens Pop-Up Restaurant in Paris and Eyes Additional Expansion in Area

Published: August 26th, 2024

Recommended Reading:

FRANCHISE TOPICS

