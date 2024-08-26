International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for August
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your August look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
7-Eleven Operator Eyes 4,000 Philippines Stores
Blaze Pizza Signs Development Deal for United Arab Emirates
Costa Coffee enhances London experience with modern store refresh
Happy Joes Franchisees Innovate and Expand in Egypt
JETSET Pilates to Launch Franchise into Australia
JINYA Ramen Bar to Open Second Location in Vancouver
McDonald's is Testing its Bigger Burger in Canada and Portugal
Moxies Continues U.S. Expansion in the Heart of Chicago’s Historic Gold Coast
Pizza Inn and New Franchise Partner Team Up To Bring Seven New Locations to Egypt
School of Rock Africa Expands Global Footprint with New Johannesburg Location
Slim Chickens Grows its United Kingdom Footprint with Opening in Basingstoke
Taco Bell Takes its Internal Incubator Program Global
Tony Roma's Announces Grand Opening of Second Location in Guatemala
Wingstop Opens Pop-Up Restaurant in Paris and Eyes Additional Expansion in Area
