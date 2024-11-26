International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for November
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your November look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Century 21 Expands into Greece, India, and the United Arab Emirates
Chick-fil-A To Open First Singapore Restaurant, Enter Asia in 2025
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Expands Global Presence to Tanzania and Zanzibar
Domino’s Promotes Kate Trumbull to EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer
Doner Shack Announces Deal To Expand into India
Gold’s Gym Inks Development Agreement for 17 Locations in Toronto
Little Caesars Opens New Express Restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario
Slim Chickens Hits Major International Milestone with 50-Unit Deal in Poland
World Gym International Acquired by World Gym Taiwan
Published: November 26th, 2024
