International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for November

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your November look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Century 21 Expands into Greece, India, and the United Arab Emirates

Chick-fil-A To Open First Singapore Restaurant, Enter Asia in 2025

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Expands Global Presence to Tanzania and Zanzibar

Domino’s Promotes Kate Trumbull to EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer

Doner Shack Announces Deal To Expand into India

Gold’s Gym Inks Development Agreement for 17 Locations in Toronto

Little Caesars Opens New Express Restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario

Slim Chickens Hits Major International Milestone with 50-Unit Deal in Poland

World Gym International Acquired by World Gym Taiwan