 Jumma To Open Huddle House Units in Louisiana

Jumma To Open Huddle House Units in Louisiana

By: M. Scott Morris | 184 Reads | 1 Shares

Jumma To Open Huddle House Units in Louisiana

New franchisee and local entrepreneur Noor Ali Jumma is spearheading a two-unit expansion of Huddle House in Louisiana. Restaurants are planned for Longville and Merryville and expected to open in 2025.

"There's nothing quite like Huddle House in these towns," Jumma said. "We offer a welcoming place where families and friends can enjoy their breakfast favorites at any time of the day. These are close-knit communities, and I believe Huddle House will quickly become a go-to spot for locals to gather and enjoy a great meal at a great value. As a long-time fan myself, I'm thrilled to introduce this beloved brand to new customers."

Huddle House currently has nine locations in Louisiana.

"As we continue to expand our footprint and grow our brand across the country, Louisiana stands out as a perfect fit with its deep-rooted family values, thriving economy, and love for great food," said Peter Ortiz, chief development officer at Ascent Hospitality Management. "Partnering with Noor has been a wonderful experience, and we're eager to see all he will accomplish with these new locations."

 

Published: October 1st, 2024

Share this Feature

Potbelly Sandwich Works
SPONSORED CONTENT
Potbelly Sandwich Works
SPONSORED CONTENT
Potbelly Sandwich Works
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Pepper Lunch
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

MY SALON Suite
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Penn Station East Coast Subs
With many attractive development territories available for multi-unit growth, there has never been a better time to become a Penn Station franchisee.
Cash Required:
$300,000
Learn More
The Pickle Pad
Explore your franchise opportunity with The Pickle Pad. As a Pickle Pad franchise owner, you'll build a thriving pickleball business with the...
Cash Required:
$400,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters