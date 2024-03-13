 Operator To Open 5 Celebree Locations
Jason Skidmore signed a five-unit deal to open Celebree School locations in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area.

In addition to the new agreement, Skidmore and his wife have three open Celebree Schools across Maryland in Glen Burnie, Owings Mills, and Canton, and one is in development. They are the largest franchisee in the system.

A father of three building a multi-unit legacy business, Skidmore is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He and his wife founded a transportation service in 1996 for patients requiring transfer for long-term care and specialized services. In addition, Skidmore founded a management company to oversee his various interests and Statewide Automotive, a full-service automotive repair business focused on general and commercial auto repairs.

"We invested in the brand because we aligned with Celebree's mission to 'Grow People Big and Small' and their core competencies focused on building talent and academic success for the children," Skidmore said. "It is comforting to know the brand has the key ingredients to the recipe, and they are readily available to help me build a successful business for my community and my family."

Celebree provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before- and aftercare, and summer camp programs.

"The increasing demand for quality childhood education in the area aligns perfectly with Celebree School's mission to provide nurturing and enriching experiences. We are thrilled to expand in the Raleigh market," said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree School, "and I know the Skidmores will support the brand and the community for years to come."

Published: March 13th, 2024

