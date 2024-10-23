Partners Become Regional Developers with Dill Dinkers

Justin White and Brien Vega signed a regional development deal with Dill Dinkers that's expected to result in at least 10 pickleball locations in Florida. The sites are slated for Orlando and Seminole County.

White and Vega first crossed paths while working in management positions at Planet Fitness. Both have military and leadership backgrounds and passions for health and wellness.

"Pickleball has grown so rapidly, and everyone wants in on the game. Justin and I knew we wanted to invest in a space where everyone feels valued the moment they walk in," Vega said. "We were drawn to Dill Dinkers because they are true to people. They put their team members and the community first, making pickleball club members feel like a family. The market needs an inclusive environment where players of all ages and skill levels can come together and enjoy the sport. We're eager to bring dedicated indoor spaces to Orlando and fulfill that growing demand."

Vega joins the team with extensive regional management experience, overseeing more than 100 Planet Fitness franchise locations and serving as a business development representative at Salesforce. His expertise, paired with White's time within the police academy and as a club manager at Planet Fitness, equips the business partners with a balanced professional foundation.

As regional developers, the pair are seeking local franchise owner candidates for each pickleball club.

"Justin and Brien are exactly the kind of Dill Dinkers regional developers we were looking for," said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer at Dill Dinkers. "Their combined franchise experience and military backgrounds position them for success in Seminole County and Orlando. They understand the community aspect of pickleball and its impact on players. We're looking forward to their contributions to the team as they build something great for the community."