Seasonal Trends Boost Demand for Home Service Franchises

The U.S. home services industry is rapidly growing, on track to exceed $657 billion by late 2024. Franchises in the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and lawn care industries are particularly benefiting from this increased demand, especially during seasonal transitions this time of year. The surge in service calls highlights how essential these businesses are to communities nationwide, also underscoring their stability and profitability.

HVAC: Bracing for extreme weather

The demand for heating and air conditioning services peaks during the extreme temperatures of summer and winter. Following this summer’s record-breaking heat, HVAC companies nationwide saw significant spikes in calls, mainly from homeowners with failing systems or concerns their units would break down during heat waves. As we transition into fall and winter, homeowners rely on HVAC experts to inspect, repair, and maintain systems so they function efficiently throughout the season.

The consistent need for heating and cooling services, driven by homeowners preparing for the changing temperatures, creates predictable business patterns which franchise owners can rely upon. This makes HVAC companies that commonly experience this seasonal demand attractive franchise opportunities due to increased job opportunities and potential revenue growth.

Plumbing: Preventative maintenance and emergency repairs

The need for plumbing services surges with the changing seasons, particularly as temperatures drop. Cold weather can cause pipes to freeze and burst, leading to emergency calls requiring immediate attention. Homeowners often seek preventative maintenance in the fall, including pipe insulation and water heater inspections, to avoid costly repairs come winter. This seasonal demand not only keeps existing franchise owners busy but shows a viable and stable career path for prospective franchise owners.

During colder months, plumbing franchises often experience a higher volume of calls. Many homeowners attempt to winterize their plumbing systems, creating a consistent workload and revenue stream for plumbing franchise owners. This pattern of seasonal demand, along with the nationwide shortage of plumbers, highlights the long-term potential for profitability and growth within the industry.

Electrical services: Adapting to shifts in temperatures and green initiatives

There are various reasons why electricians are needed at certain times of the year. As cold weather approaches, shorter days and longer nights lead to an increased reliance on home lighting, heating systems, and holiday decorations which can strain a home’s electrical system. The demand for electrical services is driven by the need for system inspections, upgrades, and repairs. For franchise owners, this can translate to more service calls and higher revenue. Franchises experiencing a rise in service calls are often hired to verify homeowners’ electrical systems can handle the added load and monitor for outdated or overburdened electrical systems. This is especially true as homeowners continue to invest in upgrading their homes to be more eco-conscious and up to code, while also keeping up with the evolution of going green as more people invest in electric vehicles and smart home products.

Lawn care: Preparing for growth cycles

While the request for lawn care services is especially high during the spring and summer seasons, fall is just as important. Lawn care franchises experience an uptick in business during the fall, as homeowners prepare their yards for winter. This is especially true when servicing homes in regions with cold weather grass. By offering seasonal aeration, fertilization, and leaf removal services, franchise owners can continue to make themselves valuable to homeowners seeking to protect their lawns from winter damage. This need for services can also provide a steady stream of jobs for franchise owners and lawn technicians alike.

No matter the season, homeowners turn to trusted professionals to maintain, repair, and optimize their living spaces. Whether it’s bursting pipes in winter or overgrown weeds in summer, the demand for home services is reaching new heights, and franchises must be prepared to respond.

For HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and lawn care franchises, the predictable nature of seasonal spikes can help franchise owners plan ahead, optimize their operations, and maximize their profitability during peak times. This demand also presents opportunities for aspiring and established franchise owners alike, looking to invest in a viable industry or expand their reach.

Heather McLeod is the Chief Growth Officer for Authority Brands, a franchise industry leader with an extensive portfolio of home service brands