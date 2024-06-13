Service Brand Deals Continue To Flourish in June
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
911 Restoration Slated To Open 10 New Territories in 7 States by End of Q2
Chem-Dry (Belfor) Opens New Location in Las Vegas
Ductz Enters Iowa with New Location in Sergeant Bluff
Granite Garage Doors Opens Newest Location in Knoxville, Tennessee
Hand & Stone Enters Hawaii with Opening of New Spa in Honolulu
Joshua Tree Experts Opens in Morristown, Its First New Jersey Location
MassageLuXe Expands in Texas with New Studio in Frisco
My Salon Suite (Propelled Brands) Names Susan Boresow as President
Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Alpharetta, Georgia
Redbox+ Dumpsters (Belfor) Opens New Location in Gap, Pennsylvania
Sylvan Learning Awards New Franchise Territory in Tradition, Florida
The Junkluggers Appoints Justin Waltz New Brand President
Tint World Opens New Store in Stone Mountain, Georgia
Turbo Tint (Moran Family of Brands) Opens Newest Franchise in Sarasota, Florida
