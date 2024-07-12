 Service Brand Deals Continue To Grow During the Summer
By: Kevin Behan | 235 Reads | 1 Shares

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

AtWork Awards New Territory in Charlotte, North Carolina

Enviro-Master Unveils Exclusive Line of Modern Restroom Dispensers

Hand & Stone Opens Newest Location in Sterling, Virginia

Home Clean Heroes Opens New Location in Naperville, Illinois

Lapels Cleaners Expands Presence into North Carolina's Research Triangle

My Salon Suite Names Susan Boresow New President

Mold Medics Founder Returns as Franchise Owner

Pearle Vision Announces New Location in Downers Grove, Illinois

Pool Scouts Names David Mele New Brand President

Postal Connections To Open Second Service Center in San Diego's North Central Region

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Announces Third Location in Nashville Metro Area

Shine Franchise To Expand with Three New Locations in Summer 2024

Sir Grout Expand into Ohio with New Location in Springfield

Tint World Adds New Location in Houston

Tommy's Express Set to Open New Location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Published: July 12th, 2024

