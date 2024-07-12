Service Brand Deals Continue To Grow During the Summer
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
AtWork Awards New Territory in Charlotte, North Carolina
Enviro-Master Unveils Exclusive Line of Modern Restroom Dispensers
Hand & Stone Opens Newest Location in Sterling, Virginia
Home Clean Heroes Opens New Location in Naperville, Illinois
Lapels Cleaners Expands Presence into North Carolina's Research Triangle
My Salon Suite Names Susan Boresow New President
Mold Medics Founder Returns as Franchise Owner
Pearle Vision Announces New Location in Downers Grove, Illinois
Pool Scouts Names David Mele New Brand President
Postal Connections To Open Second Service Center in San Diego's North Central Region
Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Announces Third Location in Nashville Metro Area
Shine Franchise To Expand with Three New Locations in Summer 2024
Sir Grout Expand into Ohio with New Location in Springfield
Tint World Adds New Location in Houston
Tommy's Express Set to Open New Location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
