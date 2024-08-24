Service brand deals keep growing throughout the summer
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Ace Hardware Celebrates 100 Years with 100 Stores Opened So Far in 2024
A Place at Home Expands with Five New Franchise Locations
Assisted Living Locators Opens Franchise in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Granite Garage Floors Opens Second Location in Kansas
Hand and Stone Announces Newest Spa Location in Perrysburg, Ohio
Joshua Tree To Open New Location in Raleigh
Massage Heights Signs a Franchise Agreement in Los Angeles
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Opens New Location in The Woodlands-Conroe, Texas
Patrice & Associates Awards 20 Franchise Licenses So Far in 2024
Payroll Vault Adds Newest Location in Fresno, California
Pet Evolution Announces Opening of Five New Stores
Synergy Home Care Expands in California
The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Opens in Rochester/Mankato, Minnesota
USA Insulation Opens Newest Location in Kentucky
Waxxpot Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments
Window Hero Launches New Drone-Powered Cleaning Service and Window Film Solutions
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$50,000
$300,000