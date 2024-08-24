Service brand deals keep growing throughout the summer

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Ace Hardware Celebrates 100 Years with 100 Stores Opened So Far in 2024

A Place at Home Expands with Five New Franchise Locations

Assisted Living Locators Opens Franchise in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Granite Garage Floors Opens Second Location in Kansas

Hand and Stone Announces Newest Spa Location in Perrysburg, Ohio

Joshua Tree To Open New Location in Raleigh

Massage Heights Signs a Franchise Agreement in Los Angeles

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Opens New Location in The Woodlands-Conroe, Texas

Patrice & Associates Awards 20 Franchise Licenses So Far in 2024

Payroll Vault Adds Newest Location in Fresno, California

Pet Evolution Announces Opening of Five New Stores

Synergy Home Care Expands in California

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Opens in Rochester/Mankato, Minnesota

USA Insulation Opens Newest Location in Kentucky

Waxxpot Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments

Window Hero Launches New Drone-Powered Cleaning Service and Window Film Solutions