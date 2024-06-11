The 2024 Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) Is Just 1 Week Away!

Top CMOs and franchise marketing leaders will gather in Atlanta next week at the Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) June 17–20 at the InterContinental Buckhead. Hundreds of franchise CEOs, presidents, CMOS, and CTOs, along with experts in marketing, technology, and operations have already registered. (See 2023 highlights here.)

The event features 20 interactive workshops, summits, and sessions, along with 42 franchise and customer experience expert speakers and panelists, and ample opportunities to network throughout the conference. Featured speakers include Therese Thilgen, CEO of Franchise Update Media; Jennifer Brandeen, COO at the IFA; Matt Haller, CEO of the IFA; and Darrell Johnson, CEO of FRANdata. Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now is the 2024 Conference Chair.

“In a world where technology, marketing, and economic trends are rapidly evolving, the expectations for customer experiences are being reshaped like never before,” notes Bradstock. “The pace at which these changes are occurring presents both challenges and opportunities for franchise systems.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow, a global consultancy on designing companies for the 21st century. Walsh, a best-selling author, is an authority on disruptive innovation, digital transformation, AI-powered transformation, and new ways of thinking. He’ll share with attendees how they—and their businesses—can thrive in this new era.

The IFA’s pre-conference CFE workshops will be held on Monday, June 17 with a daylong session on its FranGuard management and compliance program, and an afternoon session on strategic leadership.

The FCXC officially kicks off the next morning with three exclusive morning sessions for C-suite attendees: a CMO/COO Summit to foster greater collaboration between marketing and operations (attendance limited to CMOs and COOs); a CEO Summit focusing on AI deployment (attendance limited to CEOs); and a CTO Summit discussing tech stack readiness (attendance limited to CTOs and CIOs).

Wednesday features recognition of the annual Franchise Innovation Awards. The four finalists will present their innovation programs, and the top two Awards—Franchise Marketing Innovator of the Year, and Operations & Technology Innovator of the Year—will be announced.

General sessions will cover federal, state, and local legislation, provide an update on the economic impact of CX, and several panel discussions from “CXperts.” Breakout sessions will focus on how data can create personalized consumer experiences, creating CX consistency, new technologies, and other CX-related marketing and operational topics. Mapping the customer experience journey, franchisee buy-in and engagement in CX, and building a CX implementation plan are among workshop topics.

Networking opportunities abound with educational breakout sessions during the conference, as well as time in the Exhibit Hall to meet with suppliers and kick the tires of both tried-and-true and new solutions that can improve their business.

The goal of the conference is to provide attendees with the tools and insights they need to take their brand’s customer experience to the next level. Attendees will leave with practical, actionable strategies that can be implemented across the system to enhance the customer experience.

The conference concludes Thursday morning with two workshops: Franchisee Buy-In and Engagement in CX; and Build Your Customer Experience Implementation Plan, How To Implement What You’ve Learned at FCXC.

To learn more about the Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC), its sessions and speakers, or to register, visit francxc.com.