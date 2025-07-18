"Divine Discontent" Questions and Challenges can be Good for Business

Whenever I conduct a leadership workshop around our latest book, The Employee Experience Revolution, one consistent question that comes up is how to handle negative employees. I have heard others answer by saying, “Hire slow, fire fast.” While it is critical to an organization’s culture not to allow team members with chronic bad attitudes to remain, there is a difference between an employee who doesn’t want to be there and an employee who is questioning the way things are done. As a leader, you need to recognize the difference.

Every leader has drama to deal with on a day-to-day basis. The last thing we want is to have an employee come to us with an issue. It is human nature to broad stroke that employee as negative and never happy. However, we need to recognize the value these employees potentially provide. We pay tens of thousands of dollars annually to survey our customers. Yet, we roll our eyes when our most valuable asset wants to tell us what is not working. Your organization is headed to becoming the next Blockbuster if you have created an environment where no one feels comfortable being totally honest, questioning the way things are being done, and challenging your thinking.

These team members care enough about the company’s success, their jobs, and the customers to speak up. We need them to feel confident enough to share their feedback and feel that we welcome and encourage them. Quarterly employee surveys don’t show the whole picture. You want a culture that encourages employees to share ways to improve the business.

Using dissatisfaction

A valuable characteristic in some people (usually future entrepreneurs) is “divine discontent,” which refers to a state of continuous striving for improvement and excellence driven by an inherent dissatisfaction with the status quo. It implies a constructive form of discontent that motivates individuals or organizations to push boundaries, innovate, and seek high standards.

Potential results of divine discontent include:

Positive dissatisfaction . Unlike negative dissatisfaction, divine discontent inspires action and growth rather than frustration or complacency.

. Unlike negative dissatisfaction, divine discontent inspires action and growth rather than frustration or complacency. Continuous improvement. It fosters a mindset of seeking personal growth as well as better solutions and services.

It fosters a mindset of seeking personal growth as well as better solutions and services. Innovation and progress. Many business leaders use divine discontent as a driving force for innovation.

Many business leaders use divine discontent as a driving force for innovation. Customer-centric focus. Amazon has used the term to describe its approach to customer service. The company strives to anticipate needs and exceed expectations.

Celebrate feedback

Divine discontent encourages a relentless pursuit of excellence while maintaining a positive, forward-thinking attitude. We need people who tell us what they and others are thinking. We need to make them feel comfortable about sharing, and it is not their job to worry about how they come across to us. Today’s leaders were often employees who asked, “Why hasn’t this been fixed yet?” and “Why are we keeping employees who do not meet our standards?” We need to encourage such questions and not temper it in any way. Leaders need unfiltered feedback and should recognize how awesome their team members are for caring enough to speak up.

Employees who complain can be valuable assets to an organization when their concerns are addressed constructively. They help you detect problems. Complaints often highlight underlying organizational issues, such as inefficiencies, workplace dissatisfaction, or operational challenges. Addressing these concerns early can prevent them from escalating and impacting morale, productivity, or customer satisfaction.

Employees can indicate a sense of ownership and investment in the company’s success. Conversely, silence might indicate disengagement or apathy, which can be detrimental in the long run.

Complaints often reveal inefficiencies or pain points. Employees on the front lines have firsthand experience with systems and processes, making their feedback valuable for identifying areas of improvement.

Encouraging open dialogue and listening to complaints fosters a culture of transparency and psychological safety. When employees feel heard and valued, they are more likely to stay engaged and contribute positively to the workplace. Employees who feel their concerns are taken seriously are more likely to stay with the company rather than seek opportunities elsewhere.

Handling employee complaints effectively can help managers develop their leadership and problem-solving skills. Leaders who address concerns constructively demonstrate empathy and emotional intelligence, strengthening team dynamics.

Organizations that actively seek out and address complaints create a culture of continuous improvement and adaptability. It helps companies stay competitive and responsive to changing workforce and market demands.

Employees who complain are an opportunity for growth, reflection, and improvement within an organization. When handled correctly, their feedback can lead to a stronger, more engaged workforce and a better-functioning company.

Leverage Employee Complaints Constructively

Encourage open communication. Foster an environment where employees feel safe to speak up without fear of retaliation.

Act on feedback. Take complaints seriously and implement solutions where necessary.

Recognize constructive criticism. Differentiate between complaining for the sake of it and complaints that lead to meaningful change.

Provide channels for feedback. Offer structured opportunities, such as anonymous surveys or regular check-ins.

John DiJulius III, author of The Customer Service Revolution, is president of The DiJulius Group, a customer service consulting firm that works with companies, such as Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Ritz-Carlton, Nestle, PwC, Lexus, and many more. Contact him at 216-839-1430 or [email protected].