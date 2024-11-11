 Titus Center for Franchising Adds Advisory Board Members 

Titus Center for Franchising Adds Advisory Board Members 

By: M. Scott Morris | 159 Reads | 1 Shares

Titus Center for Franchising Adds Advisory Board Members 

The Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBAU) in West Palm Beach, Florida, announced that 14 new member companies representing seventeen individual members have recently joined its advisory board, which now consists of more than 90 companies and more than 120 franchise executives.

"We appreciate the growing awareness of our education program at the Titus Center and the support of our advisory board members," said Dr. John P. Hayes, CFE, founding chair of Titus Center for Franchising. "As a self-funded center, we rely on our advisory board to help us provide the resources for more than 60 students who are pursuing a Concentration in Franchising. Because of our board, we can provide scholarships, internships, mentoring, financial assistance, and more for students who plan to pursue a career in franchising."

Advisory board membership is open to companies and franchise executives who want to help educate franchising's future generation. The board meets twice annually on the PBAU campus. The fall advisory board events are set for Nov. 19-20. For additional information, please visit TitusCenter.com.

Newest members include:

  • 3 Natives: Anthony Bambino, CEO and founder
  • Best in Class Education Center: Hao Lam, chairman and CEO
  • Drastic Results Marketing & Sales Coaching: Toni Harris Taylor, marketing and sales coach
  • Harmonyze: Gary Liskovich, co-founder and CEO; Jonny Greenspan, co-founder and CTO
  • Homefront Brands: Jeff Dudan, chairman and CEO
  • Neighborly: Brad Stevenson, chief development officer
  • Oliver's Nannies: Kathy Livingston, founder and president
  • Priority Financial Solutions: Owen Gahan, owner
  • Revscale AI: Unnat Bak, founder and CEO
  • Stanford Franchise Pros: Thomas Higham, managing partner
  • The Lacy Wealth Management Group: John S. Lacy, managing director
  • Three20 Capital Group: Kristi Mailloux, managing partner; Todd Recknage, managing partner
  • TSource: Dave Wheeler, VP of technology and security
  • U.S. Commercial Service: Eric Johnson, CFE, global franchising team leader; Kathryn Dye, senior international trade specialist
Published: November 11th, 2024

Share this Feature

Tint World
SPONSORED CONTENT
Tint World
SPONSORED CONTENT
Tint World
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

AnswerConnect
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Broken Yolk
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness makes wellness approachable for millions of members and gives franchisees the opportunity to be a part of a worldwide family of...
Cash Required:
$225,000
Request Info
Learn More
Donatos Pizza
Impressive numbers, outstanding support and incredible pizza delivery create an opportunity you can’t afford to miss. Join the pizza franchise...
Cash Required:
$200,000
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters