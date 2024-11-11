Titus Center for Franchising Adds Advisory Board Members 

The Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBAU) in West Palm Beach, Florida, announced that 14 new member companies representing seventeen individual members have recently joined its advisory board, which now consists of more than 90 companies and more than 120 franchise executives.

"We appreciate the growing awareness of our education program at the Titus Center and the support of our advisory board members," said Dr. John P. Hayes, CFE, founding chair of Titus Center for Franchising. "As a self-funded center, we rely on our advisory board to help us provide the resources for more than 60 students who are pursuing a Concentration in Franchising. Because of our board, we can provide scholarships, internships, mentoring, financial assistance, and more for students who plan to pursue a career in franchising."

Advisory board membership is open to companies and franchise executives who want to help educate franchising's future generation. The board meets twice annually on the PBAU campus. The fall advisory board events are set for Nov. 19-20. For additional information, please visit TitusCenter.com.

Newest members include: