What's Trending in Real Estate, March 2024

Today’s news is filled with dire predictions for U.S. commercial real estate, with many lenders (banks) dealing with landlords missing loan payments or defaulting entirely. (And don’t even ask about China!) Yet somehow the U.S. economy keeps chugging along. For perspective, that Recession we’ve been hearing and fearing for so long is still “right around the corner.” Sure, it could happen, but it hasn’t. How will CRE fare in 2024 in the face of all those negative forecasts? Perhaps you’ll find some clues below.

U.S. Fed Chair Powell Says CRE’s Impact on Banking Will Be a Problem for Years

Real Estate Attorney Predicts 2024 Trends, Says “Move Swiftly”

Opinion: Commercial Real Estate Is in Trouble. Here’s What to Focus On.

U.S. CRE Transactions Fell More Than 50% in 2023, Yet Bargains Remain Elusive

Restaurant Real Estate To Remain Challenged into 2025 Says EVP at CBRE

For Retailers, Business Is Back But Landlords Say No More Rent Discounts

Commentary: Bracing for a Possible Commercial Real Estate “Reckoning”

Foreign Investors Reported Cooling on U.S. CRE

How Is ESG Backlash Affecting Real Estate Firms?

Retailers Are Finding More of What They Want “Off Mall” at Strip Centers and Outlets

Remote Work Continues To Keep Jacksonville, FL Office Market Vacancy High

Skilled Labor Shortage Remains a Problem for Commercial Construction

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar To Close 1,000 Stores

