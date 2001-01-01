Beyond Juicery + Eatery Franchise Opportunity

The Michigan-based, health-focused, fast-casual restaurant concept was founded in 2005 by husband-and-wife duo Mijo Alanis and Pam Vivio in Birmingham, Michigan. The couple recognized the gap in healthy food options, and started Beyond Juicery + Eatery to provide their community with the freshest smoothies, salads, juices and wraps. Founded with a can-do attitude, a mission to do what others won't and a focus on providing exceptional customer experiences, Beyond Juicery + Eatery started franchising in 2019 and currently has more than 30 restaurants open. Today, the fast casual concept is focused on growing throughout the Midwest. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.