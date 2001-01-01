Biscuit Belly Franchise Opportunity

Take a Bite Out of Biscuit Belly - The Better Brunch Franchise Biscuit Belly boldly goes where no brunch franchise has gone before. We combined the high-demand, fast-casual approach franchisees love with dine-in quality dishes guests can't get enough of. Now, we're giving experienced multi-unit operators the first opportunity to open this exciting breakfast and brunch concept in their neighborhood. Business Benefits Served Hot While our creative, chef-driven menu and thirst-quenching concoctions make us a fan-favorite, it's our business model that puts us ahead of the pack. We've developed a franchise as full of benefits as our kitchens are full of biscuit batter. Simplified Operations - Our fast-casual model and single shifts make staffing a breeze while limiting labor costs

Quick Table Turnover - Orders make it to the table in as little as 10 minutes and most tables are turned over in less than 25 minutes

Improved Lifestyle - Unlike most restaurant franchises, your Biscuit Belly will close by 3:00 p.m., meaning you can make it home in time for dinner (even on weekends)

Multiple Revenue Streams - Dine-in, takeout, delivery, and branded merchandise sales

Category Growth - Fast-casual is the fastest-growing segment in the restaurant industry

Loyalty App - Guests can earn rewards for becoming Biscuit Belly regulars while you can encourage and track repeat business

Expert Support - Your Biscuit Belly team is stacked with members that have years of restaurant and franchising experience to help you thrive

Employee Training - We simplify employee training with comprehensive training guides and videos

Strong Social Media Presence - Our guests love to share our culinary creations on social media - a.k.a. free marketing for your location

Marketing Support - Solidify your Biscuit Belly as a brunch hot spot with your community involvement and local/social media along with franchisor coordinated marketing support Things Are Looking Sunnyside Up 28-31.4% average cost of labor*

$24 average ticket price

$24 average ticket price

25.2-28.5% average cost of goods sold* How it All Started The rise of the breakfast and lunch sector got serial restaurateur, Chad Coulter, thinking: what if we created a brunch concept with the quality of dine-in and the ease of fast-casual operations. With the culinary leadership of renowned Executive Chef Tavis Rockwell, the team developed a mouthwatering menu of hearty, down-home favorites that taste like grandma made them... only better. Partnered with QSR franchise legend, Chuck Schnatter, and restaurant operations veteran Jason Kornosky, this world-class group launched Biscuit Belly in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. An instant smash hit, the team knew it was time to let franchisees in on the next big thing in breakfast. Where We're Headed Biscuit Belly is focused on growing in regions across the South, Southeast, East Coast and Midwest. As we continue to expand, we're looking for franchisees who: Have extensive experience owning and/or operating multi-unit franchise models

Are prepared to open at least three units over a pre-determined period of time

Are community-minded and tuned into their local market

Love to connect with people and be hands-on at their restaurants Franchise with Biscuit Belly Does Biscuit Belly sound like your cup of sweet tea? Reach out to our team to learn more about this one-of-a-kind franchise opportunity! *The average of the cumulative performance for three affiliate restaurants since their respective openings. See Item 19 in the Biscuit Belly 2020 FDD for details.

