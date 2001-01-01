Biscuit Belly Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$300,000
|Net Worth:
|$600,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$642,000 - $991,000
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AR, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI
Take a Bite Out of Biscuit Belly - The Better Brunch Franchise
Biscuit Belly boldly goes where no brunch franchise has gone before. We combined the high-demand, fast-casual approach franchisees love with dine-in quality dishes guests can't get enough of. Now, we're giving experienced multi-unit operators the first opportunity to open this exciting breakfast and brunch concept in their neighborhood.
Business Benefits Served Hot
While our creative, chef-driven menu and thirst-quenching concoctions make us a fan-favorite, it's our business model that puts us ahead of the pack. We've developed a franchise as full of benefits as our kitchens are full of biscuit batter.
Things Are Looking Sunnyside Up
How it All Started
The rise of the breakfast and lunch sector got serial restaurateur, Chad Coulter, thinking: what if we created a brunch concept with the quality of dine-in and the ease of fast-casual operations. With the culinary leadership of renowned Executive Chef Tavis Rockwell, the team developed a mouthwatering menu of hearty, down-home favorites that taste like grandma made them... only better.
Partnered with QSR franchise legend, Chuck Schnatter, and restaurant operations veteran Jason Kornosky, this world-class group launched Biscuit Belly in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. An instant smash hit, the team knew it was time to let franchisees in on the next big thing in breakfast.
Where We're Headed
Biscuit Belly is focused on growing in regions across the South, Southeast, East Coast and Midwest. As we continue to expand, we're looking for franchisees who:
Franchise with Biscuit Belly
Does Biscuit Belly sound like your cup of sweet tea? Reach out to our team to learn more about this one-of-a-kind franchise opportunity!
