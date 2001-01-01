California Pizza Kitchen Franchise Opportunity

For the first time in our 36-year history, we're eager to engage new domestic franchisee partners that share a passion for creating memorable dining experiences and expand our reach to bring CPK to even more diners nationwide. CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in nearly 200 restaurants worldwide, 12 international cities, and 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, and handcrafted beverages, let's cheers to a delicious adventure for your tastebuds! Own A Piece Of California When CPK opened its doors in 1985, it launched a leap forward in the food space, democratizing upscale pizza as a platform where fresh and creative flavors collide, served in a modern, stylish atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Today, the idea of moving food and people forward is part of the fabric of who we are as a brand. You see, CPK is committed to evolving in perpetuity - but that's only possible if we continue to grow our footprint and welcome new talent into our family so we can share our distinctly California way of life with more people every day. What Makes CPK Unique The California Pizza Authority - When the first BBQ Chicken Pizza was created in our kitchen in 1985, it immediately burned down the barrier between upscale cuisine and comfort food and fired the imagination of every guest who tried it.

More Than Pizza - Did you know more than 60% of our menu is not pizza? We apply the same California-inspired imagination and creativity to categories such as Salads, Pastas, Main Plates, Soups, Desserts, and many others.

Commitment to Cali Fresh - There's an expectation that things are healthier in California. Whether it's conscious sourcing, fresh ingredients made from scratch, or better-for-you innovation. California sets the bar. CPK delivers on this every day.

Our CPK Family - We believe in putting people first and providing an environment that encourages our team members to be unique, to pursue their passions, and enables them to make a difference in the success of our business.

CPK Culture - We are led by our core values of R.O.C.K.S. and practice these principles without exception as part of the CPK experience. Ready to Own A Piece Of California? We look forward to meeting passionate, experienced partners to help us expand into existing and new markets as we continue to grow our worldwide brand. Initial working capital minimum: $100,000; Commitment to open a minimum of 3-5 restaurants in the first 5 years of partnership. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.