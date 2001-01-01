California Pizza Kitchen Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
Available Markets:
Canada: BC, ON, PQ
United States: AL, AR, CT, DE, DC, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Asia: CHN, HKG, JPN, KWT, MYS, OMN, QAT, SGP, THA, ARE
Europe: ITA, RUS, ESP, GBR
Latin America: BRA, HND, MEX
Oceania: NZL
|
For the first time in our 36-year history, we're eager to engage new domestic franchisee partners that share a passion for creating memorable dining experiences and expand our reach to bring CPK to even more diners nationwide.
CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in nearly 200 restaurants worldwide, 12 international cities, and 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, and handcrafted beverages, let's cheers to a delicious adventure for your tastebuds!
Own A Piece Of California
When CPK opened its doors in 1985, it launched a leap forward in the food space, democratizing upscale pizza as a platform where fresh and creative flavors collide, served in a modern, stylish atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Today, the idea of moving food and people forward is part of the fabric of who we are as a brand. You see, CPK is committed to evolving in perpetuity - but that's only possible if we continue to grow our footprint and welcome new talent into our family so we can share our distinctly California way of life with more people every day.
What Makes CPK Unique
Ready to Own A Piece Of California?
We look forward to meeting passionate, experienced partners to help us expand into existing and new markets as we continue to grow our worldwide brand.
Initial working capital minimum: $100,000; Commitment to open a minimum of 3-5 restaurants in the first 5 years of partnership.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
