Charleys Philly Steaks Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
As a new entrepreneur with a corporate Cyber Security background, I decided to begin my franchisee journey with Charleys because of my love for the food, my belief in the brand, and my alignment with their core mission and values. I can truly say becoming a Charleys Franchisee was one the best decisions I've ever made in my life. They have one of the simplest operations in the industry and a strong corporate team to help Franchisees be successful. Their brand awareness is strong and it's continuing to grow as more locations open up. They genuinely care about their owners and the communities they serve. I look forward to continuing my franchisee journey with Charleys and helping to grow the brand.
I migrated to the United States of America, the land of opportunities. For a better life and a better future. I fell in love with the idea that I could achieve any goal I set, as long as I work hard for it. I was then introduced to Hartz Chicken. I ran it successfully for ten years. I was then recommended to try out a donut shop. It went well, although I did not like getting up so early every day. So, I decided to look for something new, something different, something that I don’t have to get up early for, every single day. That’s when my good friend Bruce Kim, introduced me to this amazing franchise called “Charley’s Philly Steaks”. I strongly believe that with the right location, this franchise could prove to be very successful. I wouldn’t have joined Charley’s if I didn’t believe in its potential."
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$175,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$24,500
|Total Investment:
|$251,637 - $1,002,700
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
|
We Live By Three Words: Make Customers Happy
Ever since Charley Shin persuaded his mother to invest her savings in a relatively unknown cheesesteak restaurant right across the street from The Ohio State University campus in 1986, he's lived by three words: Make Customers Happy.
At the time, the cheesesteak was relatively unknown outside of Philadelphia, and Charley grew his business one cheesesteak at a time. In 2023 the cheesesteak is a wildly popular sandwich, appearing on menus from pizza chains to chic, high-end restaurants. Today, Charleys Philly Steaks is the largest cheesesteak franchise in the world, largely because of Charley's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.
"We know that in the United States, nobody eats because they're hungry - customers want an experience," Charley says. "We're always working on ways to increase our customer base, and by adding wings to our menu, we get to broaden our appeal. Our cheesesteaks are already head and shoulders above anything found in Philadelphia, and we're just going to continue to treat our customers as individuals and ensure that they're happy when they leave our restaurants. This has been the secret to our success."
Charleys Philly Steak Franchise Is Stronger Than Ever Before
Charleys Philly Steak, the iconic cheesesteak franchise, is experiencing a tremendous amount of momentum. With record breaking sales, record breaking expansion, and a partnership with a major Big-Box retailer throughout the United States, it's no wonder that we just celebrated the opening of our 700th location!
And we're not slowing down anytime soon.
Here's why franchising with Charleys Philly Steak is a wise choice right now:
"Our goal is to reach 3,000 stores in the coming years," says Charley Shin, CEO and founder of Charleys Philly Steaks. "We've been growing at about 60 stores a year for the last several years, and about 70% of our growth comes from our existing franchisees reinvesting in the brand - which is extremely positive. We exist to help our franchisees become successful in business, and we want to help as many entrepreneurs as we can. This brand has never been more successful than it is today, and we've never been more excited about the future."
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Charleys Philly Steaks? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.