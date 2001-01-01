Charleys Philly Steaks Franchise Opportunity

We Live By Three Words: Make Customers Happy

Ever since Charley Shin persuaded his mother to invest her savings in a relatively unknown cheesesteak restaurant right across the street from The Ohio State University campus in 1986, he's lived by three words: Make Customers Happy.

At the time, the cheesesteak was relatively unknown outside of Philadelphia, and Charley grew his business one cheesesteak at a time. In 2023 the cheesesteak is a wildly popular sandwich, appearing on menus from pizza chains to chic, high-end restaurants. Today, Charleys Philly Steaks is the largest cheesesteak franchise in the world, largely because of Charley's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

"We know that in the United States, nobody eats because they're hungry - customers want an experience," Charley says. "We're always working on ways to increase our customer base, and by adding wings to our menu, we get to broaden our appeal. Our cheesesteaks are already head and shoulders above anything found in Philadelphia, and we're just going to continue to treat our customers as individuals and ensure that they're happy when they leave our restaurants. This has been the secret to our success."

Charleys Philly Steak Franchise Is Stronger Than Ever Before

Charleys Philly Steak, the iconic cheesesteak franchise, is experiencing a tremendous amount of momentum. With record breaking sales, record breaking expansion, and a partnership with a major Big-Box retailer throughout the United States, it's no wonder that we just celebrated the opening of our 700th location!

And we're not slowing down anytime soon.

Here's why franchising with Charleys Philly Steak is a wise choice right now:

We're on track to surpass 1000+ stores within the next few years

Consecutive years of store sales increases

1 million+ members in our loyalty program with continuous growth

Highly differentiated product that stands out amongst QSR and Fast Casual brands.

Over 35-year track record of helping entrepreneurs thrive in business

The demand for new locations continues to grow!

"Our goal is to reach 3,000 stores in the coming years," says Charley Shin, CEO and founder of Charleys Philly Steaks. "We've been growing at about 60 stores a year for the last several years, and about 70% of our growth comes from our existing franchisees reinvesting in the brand - which is extremely positive. We exist to help our franchisees become successful in business, and we want to help as many entrepreneurs as we can. This brand has never been more successful than it is today, and we've never been more excited about the future."