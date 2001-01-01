Heyday Skincare Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$350,000
|Total Investment:
|$574,000 - $755,500
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Heyday is a fast-growing skincare company on a mission to provide expert skincare that empowers everyone to be their best self. Heyday is reframing the entire facial experience by making it easier, more affordable and more personalized for customers. By focusing solely on facials, Heyday can offer an effective membership model that promotes reoccurring business for lasting customer retention.
Franchise With Heyday
We're looking for franchising partners--entrepreneurs with a passion for empowering clients and estheticians. With personalization and expertise at the core of what we do, you'll equip your team with the tools and training needed to perform personalized treatments and guide their clients' skincare journeys.
Why Heyday?
Franchising can be a win-win situation when you have a brand and operations playbook that can be utilized by a local operator. At Heyday, we've created a best-in-class, single service business that has overwhelmingly succeeded in multiple markets.
Our unique attributes include:
The Skincare Market
Our Estheticians
We've built the largest, most diverse team of expert Licensed Estheticians--and in our shops, we constantly cultivate a culture of education and excellence.
More Reasons to Franchise With Heyday
The Opportunity
The Consumer Need
The Current Market
Ideal Candidate
Heyday is looking to bring in highly motivated owners who are empathetic, interested in helping people be their best selves and are able to connect easily and quickly with people, and their communities. Multi-unit owners, former senior executives, and those with backgrounds in sales and marketing will find an opportunity with Heyday highly enriching.
If this sounds like you, request information to learn about Franchising with Heyday today!
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
