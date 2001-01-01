Ledo Pizza Franchise Opportunity

Why choose LEDO Pizza? What makes LEDO Pizza Unique?

Ledo Pizza utilizes T.O.M.P. strategy for franchise's success!

Ledo Pizza Ranked 3rd in the United States for Most Loyal Customers

Ledo Pizza Continues Relationship as Proud Partner of the Baltimore Ravens

Ledo Pizza becomes Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins

Ledo Pizza's Robust T.O.M.P. (Technology, Operations, Marketing, Procurement) Strategy for Franchisee's Success

Ledo Pizza is at the Forefront of TECHNOLOGY - Ledo Pizza has created best-in-class resources for Online Ordering, In-Store POS, and Labor/Inventory Management. These tools create an ecosystem for franchisee success in an ever-changing landscape.

Ledo Pizza's Commitment to OPERATIONS - With over 65 years of Operational Experience highlighted by an exciting and craveable menu, Ledo Pizza has created a system of standard operating procedures that is continually enhanced to reduce costs, increase throughput, and increase guest satisfaction. As a testament to Ledo Pizza's operational effectiveness, Ledo Pizza was recently ranked 3rd in the United States for Most Loyal Customers.

Ledo Pizza's strategic Systemwide and Local Store MARKETING - With current assets such as the Proud Partner of the Baltimore Ravens, Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins, and Hockey All-Star John Carlson as spokesperson, Ledo Pizza has positioned itself as a valuable community partner in the communities that it serves. Additionally, Ledo Pizza's advertising utilizes broadcast television, radio, and digital channels to create an unsurpassed relationship with its fans.

Ledo Pizza's Novel Approach to PROCUREMENT - The Ledo Pizza procurement team is dedicated to every mile of the supply chain delivering consistent access to highest quality and best-priced products in the market. With our proprietary technologies we can perpetually identify and fine-tune opportunities anywhere from field to family. Whether integrating collective purchase power and transportation efficiencies or enhancing menu offerings while exploiting consumer and market conditions our industry-leading contract management systems and people are always working to reward you with optimal food cost.

Never Cutting Corners drives our Franchisee Success!

It is hard to believe that LEDO has been making pizza since 1955. After all, pizza seemed to be a passing trend when a restaurant opened near the University of Maryland.

Ledo Pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough, topped with the same high-quality Smoked Provolone cheese and the same style tomatoes that were used back in 1955. It may take a little longer, but it sure is worth it and stays true to the tradition of Ledo Pizza.

The concept was simple: to provide high-quality food at a great value in a comfortable, family atmosphere.

The legacy lives on today. The families that created LEDO Pizza now pass the tradition to other families in new areas. These franchises uphold the high standards that made the LEDO Pizza famous. Very little has changed since 1955. The pizza is still made the same way.

There are some unique qualities of LEDO Pizza that come from its long history. People often ask why LEDO Pizza is rectangular. The round pizza pans commonly seen today were very new in the fifties. Rectangular baking pans were readily available, hence the square pizza. Since that time, round pans have become the rage as pizza operators are able to cut costs by giving the appearance of more, while actually offering less. Our thick pepperoni is also a LEDO trademark.

Its unique size resulted from the cooks cutting the pepperoni by hand. The thicker the slice, the faster the work was finished. The customers loved it so much we kept doing it that way. While our entrees and subs have a somewhat shorter history, they have become famous as well. All of our subs are made with freshly baked bread and stuffed with our favorite items. Our Italian salad is large enough for a meal and comes with our famous LEDO salad dressing. Other delicious entrees include lasagna, spaghetti, soup, salad, and breadsticks.

Training & Corporate Support

There are many ingredients to our success, the famous distinctive pizza, generous portions, our loyal customers, but you, our franchise family and their staff are the most important ingredient to our success. We provide our franchisees with training and support every step of the way.

We provide assistance with real estate selection, store design and construction. Once your location is ready to open our Operations team will train you in everyday operations and business management of your locations. Our team will also train new staff members and help with the launch of the store. We continue to support you with our advertisement program and keep a fresh menu changing two times a year.

Join the LEDO Pizza Family!

If you would like to learn more about opening a LEDO Pizza franchise fill out the form and we will be in touch with you shortly to follow up on any questions. We are excited to learn about your interest.