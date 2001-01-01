Ledo Pizza Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$126,250 - $442,000
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Why choose LEDO Pizza? What makes LEDO Pizza Unique?
Ledo Pizza's Robust T.O.M.P. (Technology, Operations, Marketing, Procurement) Strategy for Franchisee's Success
Never Cutting Corners drives our Franchisee Success!
It is hard to believe that LEDO has been making pizza since 1955. After all, pizza seemed to be a passing trend when a restaurant opened near the University of Maryland.
Ledo Pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough, topped with the same high-quality Smoked Provolone cheese and the same style tomatoes that were used back in 1955. It may take a little longer, but it sure is worth it and stays true to the tradition of Ledo Pizza.
The concept was simple: to provide high-quality food at a great value in a comfortable, family atmosphere.
The legacy lives on today. The families that created LEDO Pizza now pass the tradition to other families in new areas. These franchises uphold the high standards that made the LEDO Pizza famous. Very little has changed since 1955. The pizza is still made the same way.
There are some unique qualities of LEDO Pizza that come from its long history. People often ask why LEDO Pizza is rectangular. The round pizza pans commonly seen today were very new in the fifties. Rectangular baking pans were readily available, hence the square pizza. Since that time, round pans have become the rage as pizza operators are able to cut costs by giving the appearance of more, while actually offering less. Our thick pepperoni is also a LEDO trademark.
Its unique size resulted from the cooks cutting the pepperoni by hand. The thicker the slice, the faster the work was finished. The customers loved it so much we kept doing it that way. While our entrees and subs have a somewhat shorter history, they have become famous as well. All of our subs are made with freshly baked bread and stuffed with our favorite items. Our Italian salad is large enough for a meal and comes with our famous LEDO salad dressing. Other delicious entrees include lasagna, spaghetti, soup, salad, and breadsticks.
Training & Corporate Support
There are many ingredients to our success, the famous distinctive pizza, generous portions, our loyal customers, but you, our franchise family and their staff are the most important ingredient to our success. We provide our franchisees with training and support every step of the way.
We provide assistance with real estate selection, store design and construction. Once your location is ready to open our Operations team will train you in everyday operations and business management of your locations. Our team will also train new staff members and help with the launch of the store. We continue to support you with our advertisement program and keep a fresh menu changing two times a year.
Join the LEDO Pizza Family!
If you would like to learn more about opening a LEDO Pizza franchise fill out the form and we will be in touch with you shortly to follow up on any questions. We are excited to learn about your interest.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Ledo Pizza? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.