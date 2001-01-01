Lemon Tree Hair Salons Franchise Opportunity

Now Launching New Territories Nationwide!

50 years of Salon brand experience, with NEW TERRITORIES available for the first time ever!

Expand your portfolio into the recession-resistant $63 Billion Salon Service Industry. Benefit from the brand recognition and proven business model of the oldest and largest hair salon franchise on Long Island. Find out why Lemon Tree Hair Salons is a perfect fit for your multi-unit portfolio.

Lemon Tree Hair Salons is a proud Paul Mitchell Focus Salon Partner and features Paul Mitchell products for an additional revenue stream. Find out how this benefits you and your business.

The Opportunity

There are many reasons to own a Lemon Tree Hair Salon franchise. Some of our Franchisees love the deep ties they create in their community. With our semi-absentee ownership model, other owners love the lifestyle this business affords them. Lastly, our owners love the fact the investment required to open a Lemon Tree Hair Salon is lower than many other salon and haircut franchises.

Low Cost

Flexibility & Growth

Semi-Absentee Owner Model

Simple & Scalable

Outstanding Unit Economics

What Makes Us Different?

There are many reasons to own a Lemon Tree Family Salon business. Unlike most other salon franchises, Lemon Tree is not just about haircuts. Lemon Tree is one of the few salon franchises that offers the full range of salon services that clients need.

Combine this with a relentless focus on providing industry-leading customer service, and you begin to understand why Lemon Tree has some of the strongest unit economics in the industry.

Value Priced

Full Service Salon

Serves The Whole Family

A Paul Mitchell Focus Salon

Our Ideal Candidate

We are now looking to bring in new hair salon franchise owners to the Lemon Tree franchise family! To be successfully awarded a hair salon franchise, you should want to build a trusted brand in your community. You should be a leader who your team is excited to follow.

You should want to focus on running a business, not cutting hair. You should be excited to grow your business into multiple salons. And family should mean the world to you, just like it does to us. If this sounds like you, learn more about our haircut franchise!