Lindora Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Net Worth:
|$750,000
|Total Investment:
|$272,350 - $491,750
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Bring Lindora Wellness To Your Market
Lindora is the leader in a movement of metabolic health. A heritage brand, Lindora guides people in creating sustainable lifestyle choices in nutrition, exercise and medicine through medically-guided weight management and a hospitality-minded approach to care.
Empowering. Transforming. Inspiring.
Founded in 1971 in Southern California, Lindora is a leading provider of medically guided wellness and metabolic health solutions. For over 50 years, Lindora has helped tens of thousands of people live healthier lives through its suite of services that support metabolic health, including weight management programs that incorporate nutrition, lifestyle, exercise, and the latest innovations in weight loss medications (GLP-1); IV hydration; hormone replacement therapy (TRT); and other services.
Why Lindora?
Delivering on the strong consumer demand for more holistic, integrated health and wellness services, Lindora guides people on their individual journey and supports creating sustainable lifestyle choices in the areas of nutrition, exercise, and medicine.
Now is the best time to leverage this strong consumer demand and be part of the metabolic health and weight loss business - here's why:
Our Approach & Services
Created with an "ethos" of hospitality, Lindora is The Approachable Authority that strives to create a consistent, elevated, and memorable client experience. Lindora's wellness boutique experience begins with a personalized assessment, medical exam, comprehensive lab panel, and body composition analysis to determine a benchmark of the five metabolic health markers. Clients can then choose plans that include weight loss programs, clinician counseling, booster shots, every-day discounts, and more.
The Lindora Benefits
Lindora Support
Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support is pivotal for your success as a Lindora Franchise Owner.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Lindora? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.