 Lindora Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Lindora Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $200,000
Net Worth: $750,000
Total Investment: $272,350 - $491,750

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Bring Lindora Wellness To Your Market

Lindora is the leader in a movement of metabolic health. A heritage brand, Lindora guides people in creating sustainable lifestyle choices in nutrition, exercise and medicine through medically-guided weight management and a hospitality-minded approach to care.

Empowering. Transforming. Inspiring.

Lindora Wellness Franchise OpportunityFounded in 1971 in Southern California, Lindora is a leading provider of medically guided wellness and metabolic health solutions. For over 50 years, Lindora has helped tens of thousands of people live healthier lives through its suite of services that support metabolic health, including weight management programs that incorporate nutrition, lifestyle, exercise, and the latest innovations in weight loss medications (GLP-1); IV hydration; hormone replacement therapy (TRT); and other services.

Why Lindora?

Delivering on the strong consumer demand for more holistic, integrated health and wellness services, Lindora guides people on their individual journey and supports creating sustainable lifestyle choices in the areas of nutrition, exercise, and medicine.

Now is the best time to leverage this strong consumer demand and be part of the metabolic health and weight loss business - here's why:

  • Evidence-based medications with powerful weight loss efficacy
  • Research proving that it is more than just 'willpower'
  • Fast-growing food and supplement products with better and healthier options
  • Obesity medicine guidelines and competitive landscape

Our Approach & Services

Created with an "ethos" of hospitality, Lindora is The Approachable Authority that strives to create a consistent, elevated, and memorable client experience. Lindora's wellness boutique experience begins with a personalized assessment, medical exam, comprehensive lab panel, and body composition analysis to determine a benchmark of the five metabolic health markers. Clients can then choose plans that include weight loss programs, clinician counseling, booster shots, every-day discounts, and more.

  • Lindora Wellness Franchise OpportunityWeight loss program
  • IV Therapy
  • Hormone Health
  • GLP-1
  • Zerona
  • Supporting Services: Supplements, Injections, Products

The Lindora Benefits

  • Mission Driven
  • Smart Investment
  • Science-Based Approach
  • Executive Model

Lindora Support

Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support is pivotal for your success as a Lindora Franchise Owner.

  • Construction & Design - We'll guide you through the entire buildout process from approved layout and general construction, to interior design, music and technology - delivering a curated and immersive studio experience for your members.
  • Sales - Enjoy comprehensive & ongoing sales training, monthly calls & expert guidance from pre-sale through to Grand Opening & into sustainability.
  • Recruitment - Receive assistance hiring the most qualified nurses, general managers, client experience staff, and sales team. Leverage the Friendly PC Model; no medical experience necessary for franchise partners.
  • Marketing - The minute you execute your LOI, the marketing of your studio begins, with personalized support to ensure you generate maximum leads.
Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Lindora? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Lindora so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


﻿
Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters