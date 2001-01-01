 Marugame Udon Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $1,500,000
Franchise Fee: $40,000
Total Investment: $1,200,000
Royalty Fee: 5%
Advertising Fee: 1%

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

The leading concept in the most popular
fast casual ethnic Asian category

  • Efficient and Simple Operations
  • Support from Industry Expert Team
  • Proven Global Concept

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

