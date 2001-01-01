Mr Jeff Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$200,000
|Total Investment:
|$140,250 - $337,000
Available Markets:
United States: AZ, CO, FL, KS, MA, MO, NV, NH, OR, PA, TN, TX, VT
|
Meet Mr Jeff, your new laundry franchise
An innovative franchise model that has expanded to over 30 countries by making technology the core of the business. Mr Jeff adds delivery to untap a new type of customer and offers laundry subscription to increase their retention.
Mr Jeff is much more than a laundry franchise
