Mr Jeff franchise opportunity

Meet Mr Jeff, your new laundry franchise

An innovative franchise model that has expanded to over 30 countries by making technology the core of the business. Mr Jeff adds delivery to untap a new type of customer and offers laundry subscription to increase their retention.

Mr Jeff is much more than a laundry franchise

We give you a business in a box

By developing a unique value proposition where technology connects the offline and online world, helping you achieve your business goals, we have created a system to help our franchisees find everything they need to run their business and achieve their goals.

Specialized know-how and constant support

Support in Operations

Support in Operations Support in Business

Support in Setup

In addition to the continuous guidance that our franchisee support team will give you, you will have direct access to the Jeff Academy. Our online training platform that will teach you everything you need to know to manage your Mr Jeff store. Experience in the sector is not a requirement, we will teach you!

Everything in just one place

Making life easier for you and our customers

Thanks to our mobile application, Mr Jeff users will be able to request a wide range of services through their device. From one-off orders to monthly subscription plans; everything they need to forget about this tedious household chore. On the other hand, our Jeff Suite software is the technological administration tool that will make internal business management easier for you. Automating tasks, tracking clients, and controlling payments are just the beginning!

What services do we provide?

Regular laundry

Ironing services

Dry cleaning

We focus on simplifying traditional laundry services. We have revolutionized a sector as traditional laundry sector. By integrating technology into our operations process, we have made this an affordable and accessible service for all!