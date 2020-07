Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill Franchise Opportunity

Your Search For The Ideal Franchise Partner Is Over.

The Ori'Zaba's Mexican Restaurant Franchise

Has The Ingredients For Your Success

The Ori'Zaba's Story

Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill is a Las Vegas-based fast-casual Mexican food chain. Established in 2001, Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill was founded by a partnership of professionals who knew they could "do fast-casual better" with:

Flavorful food prepared fresh daily

Addicting recipes that fans will crave, and come back for

A lively, welcoming family environment

Our Promise: To feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican Flavors, made every with care, in our scratch kitchens, with the finest & freshest ingredients.

Why the name Ori'Zaba's? Ori'Zaba is a rugged mountain located just outside Mexico City. We chose the name because it invokes images of authentic, time-trusted flavors of Mexico, incorporated in our ever-evolving fresh menu items and unique recipes.

Authentic Recipes & Real Ingredients Drive Your Repeat Customers

Our Mexican restaurant franchise has award-winning recipes from whole foods - 50+ made-from-scratch dishes

Memorable flavor profile - Delicioso! Flavorful, crave-worthy, differentiated

"Create-your-own" model allows for ultimate flexibility

Plant-based, gluten free, dairy free, oil free options STANDARD & require no extra labor/product to support

Your Team Is Empowered With Comprehensive Training

Shoulder-to-shoulder & online training, supporting all aspects of the business

Ori'Zaba's University (OZU) is a role-based online training system

In-depth training resulting in fully-versed & customer-ready staff

Efficiently master made-from-scratch model with precision

The ideal Ori'Zaba's Franchise Candidate:

Investors who want to own a lively, thriving business. Many operators do not have restaurant expertise, but rather have good business sense. In this scenario they typically hire a General Manager who does have previous food industry experience - not a requirement, but a better recipe for success. Ideally, Ori'Zaba's Franchise Owners are energetic and engaging, with proven business leadership qualities and a knack for driving exceptional customer service.

Training and Support

Ori'Zaba's offers a robust training tool that is readily available in all our restaurants, to allow for new employee training, employee improvement and coaching and a central repository for all corporate documents. The OriZaba's University is an online tool with an extensive video allowing for improved recipe prep, safety standards, customer service techniques and marketing efforts. System provides knowledge check options after each module, to ensure the material was understood and retained.

In addition to training, Ori'Zaba's has a seasoned staff of marketing and franchise business professionals available to help in the overall success of our franchises.

