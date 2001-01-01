Russo's New York Pizzeria Franchise Opportunity

Next Generation Pizza and Italian Franchise

Russo's New York Pizzeria

A Fast-Casual Pizza and Italian Franchise What's our secret? Simple. We use fresh, quality ingredients. That's what Russo's has been all about for more than 30 years. Our family recipes, which are over 100 years old, incorporate a custom blend of spices and proprietary ingredients. We make our pizza dough fresh daily. And to make a true New York-style crust, you need the right flour. Our pizza sauce is made fresh, too, from our traditional family recipe formulated for Russo's, with tomatoes grown in California, topped with 100% mozzarella cheese from a Wisconsin dairy farm. Real ingredients, nothing packaged. The enjoyment is real at Russo's. Real ingredients, real opportunity for an enterprising franchisee to cultivate a devoted clientele. Why Choose Us? Why is Russo's is the best new pizza franchise? Russo's has a franchisee friendly organizational philosophy. Our mission statement is, if it isn't fresh, don't serve it, is the Russo Family Promise. Chef Russo is first generation Italian, and every menu item is unique made with premium ingredients serving authentic New York style brick oven pizza.

We use fresh, natural, non-GMO, high-quality ingredients all baked to perfection in brick ovens.

Our menu was developed by chef Russo using Family recipes from Naples and Sicily.

We provide excellent support and quick ramp up time to start building your business.

Our restaurants are designed not only for great food, but also with an open kitchen concept with an upscale design. How much can I make? Russo's has outranked PMQs chain store average for pizza chains, ranking above average for pizza chains in the industry. Franchise Times lists Russo's on the 2018 Top 200+ Franchise list. Gross Sales of Franchised Owned Restaurants Highest Volume Store - $2,026,774

Average Volume Store -$988,401

Median Volume Store - $931,856

Lowest Volume Store - $553,360

Percent of Stores Above Average - 40% 4 Revenue Opportunities With Russo's Income streams flow together. The pizza industry is teeming with opportunity and room for innovation. However, before plunging in, you need to fully analyze the different profit segments of the fast-casual market. Sit-Down Dining: Our classic pizzerias serve fresh, made-to-order pizza, pasta, and salads, allowing customers to experience the traditional New York pizzeria® feel, but still at a reasonable price.

Delivery: Pizza delivery services allow customers to call in or, increasingly, place their orders online. Traditionally, this is a key service to most popular pizza franchises, but what differentiates us is our full menu in addition to pizza, which increases overall sales.

Take Out: Approximately 20% to 45% of our customers prefer takeout, making this service the most popular and profitable, offering the same quick convenience as delivery, but minus the tip.

Catering: We offer full-service catering for events large and small, corporate or private. Let our serving staff take the pressure off, so you can relax and enjoy the occasion. We offer a full menu of Italian specialties, or we can customize a buffet for a less formal setting. What makes pizza franchises successful? Pizza is a $45 billion dollar industry that makes up a little over 15 percent of all restaurants in the US.

Over 90 percent of Americans eat at least one pizza per month which is about 350 slices per second!

Almost 70% of families with children dine together - their choice is pizza. Ideal Candidate Who are we looking for? A sound background in business development

A willingness to be hands-on in the running of your business

The ability to work independently within the structure of the Russo brand

A well-established network of local partners, authorities, and opinion leaders

Good standing within the community

A track record of maintaining a successful business Financial Qualifications Net worth minimum: $1,000,000*

Minimum cash-on-hand: $400,000*

Good credit standing

Have capital to invest or access to third-party financing

Initial investment starts at: $450,000 *There is a 3 store minimum for development outside of Texas. Single units are available in Texas. For a single unit, the net worth minimum is $750,000 with a minimum of $250,000 cash-on-hand. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.