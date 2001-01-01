Shakeaway Franchise Opportunity

Shakeaway is the world's largest MilkShake Bar company and the original re-inventor of the milkshake, shaking since 1999.

With over 180 different flavors and millions of combinations, Shakeaway is a successful, professional, fun and exciting company.

World Leader

Shakeaway is the world's largest milkshake bar company founded in 1999.

Shakeaway's unique brand captivates customers and keeps them coming back time and time again. We love bringing smiles to our loyal customers who are passionate about our milkshakes, real fruit smoothies, fat free frozen yogurt desserts that eat more like an ice cream, low fat crispy fries and re-invented shaved ice - at less than 160 calories per serving

The Shakeaway brand experience is evident in our amazing store environment with our very own Shakeaway TV and DJ Radio.

Customers love our talented shakette servers who receive top secret, innovative milkshake production training on our ever-changing menus - this is not only a job but an art!

We have experienced management teams and business development programs to guide you; from your first call to opening your dream store; we are with you all the way.

Shakeaway Marketing

Shakeaway has a fantastic low cost marketing program, designed to build brand awareness and help drive customer footfall. We have our very own Shakeaway TV station featuring our great product with promotions both national and local. Customers are also able to feature on TV in your local store.

We re-invented in-store music with Shakeaway DJ Radio to provide a 10-hour interactive DJ show, available at low cost, in any language, in any country with country right music and tailored to local requirements.

All our promotions and events to help drive footfall are featured on Shakeaway TV and DJ Radio station, our website, all social media and through our on-street program of tasters supported by our famous Cupman costume.

Third party partnerships including associations and promotions with brands such as Sony, MGM, Dave TV, Paramount, Nestlé and Warner Brothers to name a few, have helped to increase the awareness of the Shakeaway brand.

Social Media

Shakeaway is highly proactive in all forms of social media. We are one of the very few retailers around the world where every store has its own local Facebook page which is updated every day with strong local and national content that ensures high engagement rates that stimulates customer loyalty.



Premier Website

The comprehensive Shakeaway website gives clear brand identity with constantly changing exciting content, customer interactive pages and areas specifically dedicated to Shakeaway fans. This enables customers to become part of "Shakeaway Land," giving our audience a sense of belonging.

A fun, informative and interactive website with a little naughtiness thrown in is teamed with regular updates with many more interesting additions which add to the excitement of our ever growing Shakeaway family around the world.



International Master Franchising

Shakeaway currently trades internationally in Timor Leste, Jordan and the UAE with stores opening very soon in Iraq, Thailand, India, Poland, Colombia and South Africa. Many more countries are under discussion.

Our master franchise program has been developed to help masters manage the franchise process from inquiry all the way through to store launch. All of our master franchisees receive training and support to develop Shakeaway in their state or country.

All applications will receive information directly from Shakeaway usually within 48 hours, please check your junk /trash box if this has not been received.

The information provided is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise in the United States. An offer or solicitation can only be made by a franchise disclosure document. This communication is not directed to residents of any jurisdiction that requires registration of a franchise prior to offering and selling a franchise in such jurisdiction. No franchises will be sold to any resident of any such jurisdiction until the offering has been registered and declared effective by such jurisdiction and the required offering circular has been delivered to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law.