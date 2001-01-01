Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza Franchise Opportunity

Franchise with Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom.

Pizza and Beer. What Could Be Better?

The Smokin' Oak Pizza Difference

A Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom franchise perfectly meets the needs of today's Guest, with fresh ingredients, an open plan kitchen and outstanding quality at a fair price. We've further elevated the experience with our self-pour taproom wall with a mix of beer, wines, ciders and even mixed cocktails on tap. They can pour an ounce or a full pint, the choice is theirs.

Why own a Pizza Franchise?

A Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza franchise perfectly meets the demand of today's consumers for freshness of ingredients, speed of preparation, consistent and outstanding quality, and a great dining experience. A cross between fast-casual and sit down dining but at a fast-casual price point, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza has taken pizza and reinvented it for today's consumers.

An additional franchise option is our Pizza + Taproom concept. The Taproom adds a new level of appeal to our original Wood-Fired Pizza franchise. We all know that pizza and beer are a winning combination for diners. In our Taproom locations, they bring out the best in each.

We cater to both a lunch crowd that has the "need-for-speed" as well as guests that desire a more leisurely dining experience while enjoying a glass or two of beer or wine with dinner.

The Smokin' Oak Pizza Franchise Experience

Families can enjoy a wide variety of options of amazing food that they all love and can be in and out of the restaurant in a dash or slow it down and enjoy their time together.

Millennials - that ever-increasing and very important group of consumers - expect an exceptional experience when they dine out and prefer food that has artisanal roots, intense flavors and bold textures. This segment consistently rates our product taste, quality and value an enthusiastic "two-thumbs-up."

At our Pizza and Taproom locations, we attract adventurous palates as well as those who never knew the right pizza and craft beer could be an amazing experience.

The Taproom Wall is another way to indulge in a culinary adventure. The self-pour system is easy on your staff as it invites guests to take a journey through the tasty styles on tap. Guests will love being able to sample a diverse selection of craft beers, wines, or other varietals, and you'll love their loyalty as they return again and again.

Experienced & Efficient Franchise Operations

Following our proven system of operation, you will receive the benefit of our team's wealth of experience backed by comprehensive training and on-going support.

As an additional benefit of our innovative operational efficiencies, you will enjoy a cost of goods sold that is one of the lowest in the industry. Simply put, our goal is to make your franchise ownership experience exceptional in all respects and we are committed to helping you achieve all of your goals and objectives.

We Support Franchise Owners Every Step of the Way!

At Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza, we treat our Franchise Owners like they are a part of our family. We fully understand that any successful relationship is based upon realizing the needs of our Franchisees and committing the time and resources required to help them succeed.

Our pledge is to provide you the highest levels of training, on-going support, operational knowledge and respect. As a Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza Franchise Owner, you will be supported by a team of restaurant pros with deep roots in the industry and a combined 105 years of restaurant experience!

Join this Booming Fast Casual Pizza Market!

Over 93% of Americans eat pizza once a month and 13% eat it every single day. Fast casual dining is growing at double digits and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. By combining pizza with fast casual dining, Franchisees have a winning recipe for success with a Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza Franchise.

From our unique wood-fired oven and open-plan kitchen design to our industry-leading cost containment protocols and the way we "wow" our guests throughout the dining experience, we are confident you will find that Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza is different from any other franchise pizza concept!

Through our flagship location in Rochester, MN, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza is one of the originators of the fast casual wood-fired pizza concept. We have spent years crafting our dough recipe and menu and have worked diligently to develop cutting-edge methods and efficiencies that revolutionized operational procedures.

To learn more about the Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza franchise opportunity, please complete the form to receive additional information.