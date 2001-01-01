Southern Grounds Coffee Franchise Opportunity

Our core mission is to nourish, nurture and inspire healthy communities by giving back and creating value. We are a chef-driven coffee house, offering an array of products to conscious consumers beyond the standard cup of joe. Our brand thrives on providing healthy food and beverages while fostering community. We are not only passionate about bringing whole, nutritious, and sustainably sourced food and beverage offerings, we care deeply about the environment and reducing waste. We feel our brand has changed not only the "quality" conversation about coffee and sustainable foods but also our purpose as restaurateurs.Our brand challenges the industry's standard supply chain for coffee houses by reducing plastic product consumption in our model.

We have demanded sustainable farming practices of our suppliers, reduced environmental impact of vendors we used, and implemented green building products in our building and interior design. While these changes might only make small dents in the current status quo, we believe that as we expand, they will become significant.Part of our mission is to give back. We not only run chef driven coffee shops but we add value to our neighborhoods by giving back to charitable causes through our charitable giving program. We play an active role in creating the communities we want to live in.

Our Story

In addition to serving simple, whole, and minimally processed food, we have also expanded our definition of healthy to include a larger philosophy that embraces things like giving back to the community, cultivating a culture of kindness, and supporting vendors and farmers who are mindful of the environment. We have formed an alliance with local architects (Group4, Cronk+Duch) and artists (Blanton Sisters, Stellers Gallery) to provide the customer a feel for local design, art and artists. We are proud recipients of the Slow Food® Snail of Approval award for our unwavering commitment to quality and community.

Why Franchise With Southern Grounds?

What sets us apart from traditional coffee franchises is our overall model and franchisee support. We feel our brand has changed not only the "quality" conversation about coffee and sustainable foods but also our purpose as a franchisor. Through our vendor relationships, training and ongoing support teams, and our constant commitment to improvement, we are confident that we will continue to pave the way for successful franchisor and franchisee relationships.