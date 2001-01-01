Sweet & Sassy Franchise Opportunity

Let's have some fun, shall we?

Let's throw kids parties they'll cherish forever.

Pamper them in spas like royalty.

Style their hair like celebrities.



And, while we're at it, let's make some money.

Sound fun to you? Let's chat.

If you're looking for THE place where girls can be girls, look no further than Sweet & Sassy® Kids Salon! We are a salon, spa, and celebration place for children and tweens. From kid spa packages to fancy updos, princess birthday celebrations to ear-piercings, our store has everything you could want for an unforgettable day. Come step into our world for an hour or an afternoon and make your dreams a reality. Part sweet, part sassy--and 100% fun. We can't wait to meet you!

Sweet and Sassy is in the business of fun! You have the opportunity to become the owner of the coolest place for kids to get a sassy haircut, enjoy spa pampering and have a birthday celebration with a hot pink limo! Our business model encompasses three revenue streams, pulling in 2-3x the industry average. Our guests enjoy top-quality services including haircuts, up-do's, mini-manicures, mini-pedicures, ear piercing, spa and makeover packages, and birthday parties. Your role in this is creating "Wow!" customer experiences. Open your location, make an impact in your community, and join the fun!

Increase revenue each quarter using Sweet & Sassy proprietary tools like the Money Finding Maximizer®

Share best practices and ideas with your franchisee peers through Peer Group Push-ups®

Earn from 3 cross-selling revenue streams while creating Wow! Customer Experiences

Sweet & Sassy® is a children's salon, spa, and party franchise - complete with ear piercing, retail, event, and limo services. Our goal is to provide Wow! Experiences through quality retail products, haircuts, spa services, and celebrations that create unforgettable memories for kids. From our top-notch customer service to the unique design of our stores, we are THE PLACE for girls and tweens to shop and be pampered.

Sweet & Sassy® believes there's no rush in growing up and aims to inspire every girl to celebrate being a girl. Our family brand does not try to make girls look older than they really are with heavy makeup and costumes that reveal midriffs. Instead, we offer fun costumes that cover everything and sheer, glittery makeup that makes them look 7 - not 17.

Not only are we a feel-good family brand, but we also give franchise owners the ability to come to a place where they can party every day. Sweet & Sassy® puts the focus on providing experiences instead of services and ensures the complete happiness of both our staff and our customers. We have fun uniforms for our well-trained employees who receive above-average pay and enjoy coming to work.

The better question is, what doesn't make us different? Our stores make girls and parents say, "Wow!" Sweet & Sassy® spends the money on great store designs because the specific atmosphere we strive to create plays a large role in the whole experience. Our customers know how much we appreciate them from the moment they walk through our doors and are greeted with a smile. They receive free accessories on their birthday and thank-you notes after they leave. Parents can enjoy coffee, water, and Wi-Fi while watching their kids have the time of their life.

Do you enjoy making children smile, serving customers, and leading a team to provide exceptional experiences? Do you have a strong work ethic, a solid business background, and a dedication to helping your business succeed? These are the traits we look for in a Sweet & Sassy® franchisee. This is far more than a fast food franchise or any other type of customer service business. As an owner of our one-of-a-kind children's salon, spa, and party franchise, you can enjoy having creative freedom and the support of an industry-leading brand. Most importantly, you'll inspire kids to have fun, create memorable moments with friends, and celebrate being themselves in a fun, safe space.

With three unique opportunities for revenue under one brand--salon and spa, party and limo, and retail and ear piercing--our franchise owners benefit from higher average ticket prices and a consistent revenue stream.

Owning a Sweet & Sassy Franchise of your own is a labor of love that pays off every day you come into work. If you're ready to create unforgettable experiences for kids and tweens, we invite you to take the next steps.