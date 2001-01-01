The Original Hot Dog Factory Franchise Opportunity

The Original Hot Dog Factory, (America's Best Hot Dog ™) offers a wide variety of mouthwatering hot dogs that will make you ask for more. All hot dogs are served steamed, grilled, and/or fried with globally inspired toppings. Our friendly staff and delicious food are what we are famed for. We also have more than hot dogs on our menu, it also features wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

The Original Hot Dog Factory serves certified Angus beef hot dogs, no pork. It is a recognizable brand with a strong menu of over 25 hot dogs and almost 10 proteins including turkey, beef, chicken, bratwurst, polish, veggie, and also includes burgers and wings. We currently have partnerships with US Foods, Pepsi USA, Mike's Hot Honey, Sierra Paper, Jone's Chips, and Colliers Real Estate.

The Original Hot Dog Factory created a blueprint for all franchise partners to operate their own The Original Hot Dog Factory restaurant. We offer three models of franchises (food court, fast-casual, and full-service sit-down), as well as a food truck option. The Original Hot Dog Factory first opened in 2010 but was rebranded and revamped in 2015. It has locations in Atlanta, Philly, Brooklyn, Houston, and Birmingham, the chain is set to open locations in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Detroit.