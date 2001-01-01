Wayback Burgers Franchise Opportunity

Shaped By Tradition

It all started with our first humble shop in Newark, DE, opened in 1991 as Jake's Hamburgers and still a state favorite. Wayback Burgers is uncomplicated and honest. It reflects its guests: hardworking people who want simple, uncomplicated things: A great burger, french fries (or chips), and a delicious hand-dipped milkshake. The comfortable, welcoming environment makes the short wait for made-to-order meals that much easier.

$350K - $450K*

*Typical footprint between

1,600 - 2,000 sq. ft.

The above figure includes:

Franchise Fee

Equipment

Furniture

All construction

POS systems

Signage

Opening food inventory

Wayback's Worldwide Expansion

Franchising since 2009 and currently operating in over states, Wayback Burgers' unlimited potential has been demonstrated by our loyal following. With 166 restaurants open worldwide and 500+ more under development, we are rapidly expanding our brand.

We're also continuing our international expansion into 38 countries at Wayback Burgers with restaurants currently operating in the Middle East, North Africa, Brunei, Pakistan, Morocco, Sudan, Western Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), the Netherlands, and Manitoba Canada. We are currently developing in Ireland; Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Canada; Bangladesh, South Africa, and a letter of intent in Germany.

With new locations available all over the world - the time is now to set your course for success with Wayback Burgers.