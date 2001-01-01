 Wayback Burgers Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Wayback Burgers Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

Why Wayback? The food. I loved it instantly and I wanted to sell something I believe in. Also, I knew Wayback Burgers’ culture defined by hard work and good people was a perfect fit.

D'ario DiPetrantonio
Worcester, MA

I see franchise ownership as the balance between independence and guidance, and Wayback Burgers nails that approach. I love the quality and taste of the food and have the autonomy to run the business my way...which just so happens to be the Wayback Way.

Phil Dzienciol
Evansville, IN

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $100,000
Net Worth: $350,000
Franchise Fee: $35,000
Total Investment: $209,000 - $524,500
Royalty Fee: 5% of total weekly Gross Sales
Advertising Fee: 2% of weekly Gross Sales

Available Markets:


Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available

Shaped By Tradition

It all started with our first humble shop in Newark, DE, opened in 1991 as Jake's Hamburgers and still a state favorite. Wayback Burgers is uncomplicated and honest. It reflects its guests: hardworking people who want simple, uncomplicated things: A great burger, french fries (or chips), and a delicious hand-dipped milkshake. The comfortable, welcoming environment makes the short wait for made-to-order meals that much easier.

$350K - $450K*

*Typical footprint between
1,600 - 2,000 sq. ft.

The above figure includes:

  • Franchise Fee
  • Equipment
  • Furniture
  • All construction
  • POS systems
  • Signage
  • Opening food inventory

Wayback's Worldwide Expansion

Franchising since 2009 and currently operating in over states, Wayback Burgers' unlimited potential has been demonstrated by our loyal following. With 166 restaurants open worldwide and 500+ more under development, we are rapidly expanding our brand.

We're also continuing our international expansion into 38 countries at Wayback Burgers with restaurants currently operating in the Middle East, North Africa, Brunei, Pakistan, Morocco, Sudan, Western Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), the Netherlands, and Manitoba Canada. We are currently developing in Ireland; Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Canada; Bangladesh, South Africa, and a letter of intent in Germany.

With new locations available all over the world - the time is now to set your course for success with Wayback Burgers.

Revenue
Generators		 Nontraditional
Opportunities

Delivery

Military Bases

Beer & wine

Food Courts

Breakfast

Convenience Stores

Online ordering

Stadiums

 

Truck stops
Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Wayback Burgers? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Wayback Burgers so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters

A Franchise Update Media Production
Franchise Update Media
P.O. Box 20547
San Jose, CA 95160
PH. (408) 402-5681
In Loving Memory Of Timothy Gardner (1987-2014)

Copyright © 2001 - 2020.
All Rights Reserved.