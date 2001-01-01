Wayback Burgers Franchise Opportunity
Why Wayback? The food. I loved it instantly and I wanted to sell something I believe in. Also, I knew Wayback Burgers’ culture defined by hard work and good people was a perfect fit.
I see franchise ownership as the balance between independence and guidance, and Wayback Burgers nails that approach. I love the quality and taste of the food and have the autonomy to run the business my way...which just so happens to be the Wayback Way.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$350,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,000
|Total Investment:
|$209,000 - $524,500
|Royalty Fee:
|5% of total weekly Gross Sales
|Advertising Fee:
|2% of weekly Gross Sales
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
|
Shaped By Tradition
It all started with our first humble shop in Newark, DE, opened in 1991 as Jake's Hamburgers and still a state favorite. Wayback Burgers is uncomplicated and honest. It reflects its guests: hardworking people who want simple, uncomplicated things: A great burger, french fries (or chips), and a delicious hand-dipped milkshake. The comfortable, welcoming environment makes the short wait for made-to-order meals that much easier.
$350K - $450K*
*Typical footprint between
The above figure includes:
Wayback's Worldwide Expansion
Franchising since 2009 and currently operating in over states, Wayback Burgers' unlimited potential has been demonstrated by our loyal following. With 166 restaurants open worldwide and 500+ more under development, we are rapidly expanding our brand.
We're also continuing our international expansion into 38 countries at Wayback Burgers with restaurants currently operating in the Middle East, North Africa, Brunei, Pakistan, Morocco, Sudan, Western Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), the Netherlands, and Manitoba Canada. We are currently developing in Ireland; Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Canada; Bangladesh, South Africa, and a letter of intent in Germany.
With new locations available all over the world - the time is now to set your course for success with Wayback Burgers.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
