810 Billiards & Bowling Franchise Opportunity

Join the 810 Billiards & Bowling Family

810 Billiards & Bowling is an upscale entertainment, dining and bar experience that focuses on bringing families and friends together for social interaction, friendly competition and great food.

We want to take upscale entertainment, traditionally only available in large metro markets at premium price-points, and make it accessible and affordable.

With different formats available from boutique to big box conversions, we are able to scale the model for success in a wide variety of scenerios. Until now this type of concept was not available as a franchise model.

Our Environment and Bowling

Not your average bowling alley, all 810 locations leverage state of the art bowling equipment, wait service at all lanes and tables, a full scratch kitchen and tasteful design to create a destination that customers love both for a night out with friends and for large group outings and special events.

We leverage a proprietary manufacturing relationship to offer our franchisees state of the art bowling equipment at significantly reduced prices. All 810 bowling lanes are brand new, equipped with automated, interactive scoring systems, automatic bumpers, our signature furniture package and feature lighting built-in.

Billiards, Gaming, and Entertainment

We offer championship size, high-quality billiards tables with true drop pockets available for rental by the hour, as well as shuffleboard tables available for hourly rental.

Since being on a wait list for bowling is where we like to be, we have a variety of other gaming options available to guests free of charge while they wait. These include corn hole, darts, ping-pong, and assorted board games.

As our various locations and venues warrant we also offer additional revenue generating entertainment options including arcades, miniature golf and live entertainment.

Food and Bar

The 810 menu is designed by our in-house executive chef and is continually updated with new items and recipes as trends change. We feature a large selection of shareable plates in keeping with our be social mission. We also offer brick oven pizza, char grilled angus burgers, and a variety of sandwiches, salads and sweets.

With a variety of draft and craft beer, a curated cocktail list and a variety of wines by the glass, the bar at 810 is your perfect destination for happy hour, late night, or just a pit stop in between games!

Franchise Support

The right to use the 810 business systems and know-how through initial and ongoing training, provision of operating manual and standard recipes.

Evaluation of location and identification of local suppliers and service providers.

Technical support in relation to customized store designs and layouts.

Post-Launch support including soft opening and launch event, on the job training and store monitoring.

Guidance and content in relation to launch and annual marketing plans and customized design and artwork.

Ongoing field visits to franchised stores and regular review of financial performance.

Ongoing market research and introduction of new products, promotions and marketing ideas.

Support in relation to the design of e-media and newsletters.

Franchise Advantage

High margin revenue streams.

High margin revenue streams. Early positive cash flow.

Long-term security.

Stable business model not threatened by disruptions from trends or technology. Friends & family will always want to eat, drink, play and gather.

Emerging franchise: Most territories available. No barriers to multi-unit ownership.

Only franchise access to upscale bowling & entertainment.

Significant savings on build-out costs through exclusive manufacturing relationships.

Unparalleled support and training in location development and operation.

It’s a fun business where people love to be and to work!

What are You Waiting For? Let's Start the Conversation!