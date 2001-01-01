810 Billiards & Bowling Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$450,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000 - $1,500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$50,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,200,000 - $3,000,000
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Join the 810 Billiards & Bowling Family
810 Billiards & Bowling is an upscale entertainment, dining and bar experience that focuses on bringing families and friends together for social interaction, friendly competition and great food.
We want to take upscale entertainment, traditionally only available in large metro markets at premium price-points, and make it accessible and affordable.
With different formats available from boutique to big box conversions, we are able to scale the model for success in a wide variety of scenerios. Until now this type of concept was not available as a franchise model.
Our Environment and Bowling
Not your average bowling alley, all 810 locations leverage state of the art bowling equipment, wait service at all lanes and tables, a full scratch kitchen and tasteful design to create a destination that customers love both for a night out with friends and for large group outings and special events.
We leverage a proprietary manufacturing relationship to offer our franchisees state of the art bowling equipment at significantly reduced prices. All 810 bowling lanes are brand new, equipped with automated, interactive scoring systems, automatic bumpers, our signature furniture package and feature lighting built-in.
Billiards, Gaming, and Entertainment
We offer championship size, high-quality billiards tables with true drop pockets available for rental by the hour, as well as shuffleboard tables available for hourly rental.
Since being on a wait list for bowling is where we like to be, we have a variety of other gaming options available to guests free of charge while they wait. These include corn hole, darts, ping-pong, and assorted board games.
As our various locations and venues warrant we also offer additional revenue generating entertainment options including arcades, miniature golf and live entertainment.
Food and Bar
The 810 menu is designed by our in-house executive chef and is continually updated with new items and recipes as trends change. We feature a large selection of shareable plates in keeping with our be social mission. We also offer brick oven pizza, char grilled angus burgers, and a variety of sandwiches, salads and sweets.
With a variety of draft and craft beer, a curated cocktail list and a variety of wines by the glass, the bar at 810 is your perfect destination for happy hour, late night, or just a pit stop in between games!
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
