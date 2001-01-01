Anago Cleaning Systems Master Franchise Opportunity

Be the CEO of Your Own Franchising Company SM

Master Franchising makes more millionaires than any other model

You are NOT in the cleaning business

You are in sales and marketing

Residual income and unlimited growth potential

Our ideal candidate is a white collar business executive

Anago Cleaning Systems is proud to introduce our Executive Master Franchise Opportunity, a unique franchise opportunity for proven, successful sales & marketing executives looking to build an empire in their exclusive Anago territory. Our system is built on over 30 years of direct experience and refined to provide our Franchisees with a strong foundation and multiple revenue streams. Our Master Franchise Owners started just as you are now, with long hours of research and a drive to find a business that will sustain themselves and their families long into the future.

Since our inception, Anago has been at the forefront of the franchised commercial cleaning franchise industry. As a leader in technological advances relating to business operations and janitorial services, Anago provides superior training and support to our Master Franchise Owners.

The Master Franchise opportunity is simple. You are the Franchisor in your exclusive territory and you sell Janitorial or Unit Franchises to individuals looking to open a commercial cleaning business. Simultaneously, you will sell cleaning contracts, B2B, distribute them to the Unit Franchisees, and earn royalties over the life of each contract.

With average franchisee revenue of $2.4M*, we're looking for mid-to-senior level executives hungry to build their business. As an Anago Master Owner, you are not in the cleaning business - you are a white-collar business executive in the franchising business. For the most part, you are looking at a 9am to 5pm, Monday through Friday schedule. As a matter of fact, Anago was recognized by 1851 Magazine as the #2 Franchise Perfect for Keeping Weekends Free.

Our "Dirty" Little Secret - Cleaning Isn't Sexy, But You Can Take It To The Bank SM

You will be building and mentoring a team to support their Unit Franchisees, and developing their client base through sales and marketing efforts. You will also be networking with other business owners in your area to create local market awareness for your services. As an Owner, you control your time in the office - and away from the office. You will be able to spend most nights and weekends with your family.

*See our item 19 of our FDD for details