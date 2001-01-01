Any Lab Test Now Franchise Opportunity

ANY LAB TEST NOW® is the nation's first retail, direct access lab testing franchise, offering thousands of lab tests in conveniently located stores across the U.S. If you are interested in owning a business that allows consumers to take control of their health, Any Lab Test Now may be for you.

With 185+ locations across the United States, Any Lab Test Now is one of the fastest growing franchise opportunities in the healthcare industry. Our customers enjoy easy access to lab testing services, and pay significantly less than what they may be charged through common high-deductible insurance plans. Our customers are also empowered to purchase lab tests that may not be covered by insurance to monitor or improve their health and wellness or confidentially answer social questions, such as paternity or drug use issues.

Join us in bringing direct access lab testing to communities everywhere. Our online reviews prove Any Lab Test Now customers are satisfied with the process and overall experience - our current stores combined hold an average 4.5 star rating!

Any Lab Test Now is a consistent, top performing award winner, including Inc. 500, our 5th consecutive year named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and Franchise Times Top 200.

Why Choose Any Lab Test Now?

Every Community Needs One!

Any Lab Test Now is trending with the changes in healthcare. Every community benefits from easy, direct access testing. Each location offers thousands of lab tests, ranging from

Clinical (traditional clinical lab tests)

Specialty Clinical (micronutrient, food sensitivity, and mold testing, to name a few)

Drug and Alcohol tests and

DNA Relationship and other genetic lab tests

And other types of tests and services

Customers simply walk in, choose their tests and receive test results directly - most available in only 24 - 48 hours. The process provides a simple, affordable way for consumers to monitor and manage their health and healthcare budgets.

Multiple Revenue Streams

In addition to consumer sales, Any Lab Test Now supports numerous B2B sales verticals targeting multiple revenue channels. The brand has a proven track record with physicians, attorneys, vocational institutions and employers. In addition, we provide phlebotomy and other collection services.

Minimal Start-Up, Easy to Manage

Any Lab Test Now is part of a high demand industry with low start-up costs that is easy to build out and manage. Franchisees are not required to hire a lot of employees. You only need one or two people in the store during the first year, along with minimal inventory.

Comprehensive Training and Daily Support

The Any Lab Test Now support system stretches from site selection to use of our training, marketing and results portals, sales training and continual access to a designated support representative. Franchisees are also offered access to a call center that not only schedules customer appointments but also upsell consumers to larger testing packages.

Impactful, Effective Marketing Programs

Any Lab Test Now supports franchise owners with digital marketing, local listings management, a local website combined with optimization and SEO, collateral creative, content, public relations and e-mail marketing.