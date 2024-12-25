Trio To Develop 20 Dill Dinkers Locations

Siblings Adam, Janine, and Michael Fiala signed a regional development deal to bring at least 20 new Dill Dinkers pickleball units to Northern New Jersey and Hudson Valley, New York.

The trio bring a wealth of complementary professional experience to Dill Dinkers as they lead its growth across Bergen, Rockland and Westchester counties. Together, the siblings refined their collaborative expertise working for their family business, Preschool Playhouse. Janine built a successful career in development and fundraising for educational nonprofits before joining the family company. Adam, with a background in early childhood and special education as well as hotel and restaurant management, combines real estate experience, restaurant operations, and his role as the current director of Preschool Playhouse. Michael's expertise in bookkeeping and accounting adds valuable skill sets to the team, positioning them to effectively spearhead the expansion efforts.

"Everyone is talking about pickleball, and we saw a clear opportunity to fill a need for indoor clubs in a region with extreme weather conditions," Adam said. "Through our Dill Dinkers clubs, we'll continue to spread the joy of pickleball in a safe and welcoming way. We look forward to being a part of the sport's rapid growth and to offering a high-quality playing experience where community members come first."

The Fialas' collective expertise uniquely positions them to drive Dill Dinkers' mission forward, providing a premier indoor pickleball experience while positively impacting their local community. As regional developers spearheading the brand's growth in New Jersey and New York, the group is seeking local franchise owner candidates for each pickleball club. Ideal franchisees will be passionate about their community, Dill Dinkers' vision, and the opportunity to offer a premier indoor pickleball experience.

"Adam, Janine and Michael are exactly the kind of Dill Dinkers regional developers we were looking for," said Dr. Ben Litalien, chief development officer at Dill Dinkers. "Their ability to collaborate seamlessly through their family business has honed their business acumen and teamwork, setting them up to succeed in Bergen, Rockland and Westchester counties. They have the passion for pickleball that we value while clearly resonating with our mission. We're eager to see what they have in store for their communities."