Hesses Sign 8-Unit Perspire Sauna Studio Deal

Cory and Kelly Hess, a husband-and-wife duo, signed an eight-unit development agreement to build Perspire Sauna Studio units in North Carolina. The first location is expected to open in Raleigh in early 2025 with additional studios to follow in Raleigh and surrounding areas.

The Hesses are franchising veterans who bring a wealth of business and health expertise to their newest venture. Kelly Hess has spent the past eight years managing seven successful European Wax Center locations, including six in Raleigh and one in Greenville, while Cory Hess has spent more than two decades working in healthcare, most recently as president of a Raleigh-based health system. The couple's shared passion for health and wellness combined with their personal experience with infrared sauna therapy made Perspire Sauna Studio a natural fit.

"As former college athletes and lifelong advocates of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, we've experienced the incredible benefits of infrared saunas firsthand," she said. "This is more than a business for us; it's a way to bring accessible wellness solutions to the community we've called home for nearly a decade."

Perspire Sauna Studio provides a wide range of options, which will make holistic health care widely available to clients in Raleigh and the surrounding cities.

"We are thrilled to expand into the vibrant Raleigh market with Cory and Kelly," said Perspire Sauna Studio Founder and CEO Lee Braun. "Their passion for wellness and deep ties to the community make them the ideal partners to bring our transformative wellness experience to the area."