Scaling Impact: How Multi-Unit Franchisees Can Forge Partnerships to Drive Community Goodwill and Franchise Growth

As multi-unit franchisees, we are in a unique position to influence not only the success of our businesses but also the well-being of our communities. With multiple locations, our scale enables us to forge partnerships that reach further and create a more significant, measurable impact. Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how collaborating with local organizations across all our units can create a ripple effect by building goodwill, strengthening our brand’s reputation, and fueling sustainable growth at every location.

Why community partnerships matter

Operating multiple franchise units offers efficiency and stability, but it also brings a responsibility and an opportunity to give back in ways that single-unit owners cannot. Multi-unit operators are uniquely positioned to launch larger, more impactful partnerships, such as regional fundraising campaigns, multi-location sponsorships, or coordinated volunteer efforts. These collaborations can be executed simultaneously across all units, amplifying their reach and introducing our brand to new audiences in authentic and meaningful ways.

Moreover, the scale of multi-unit ownership allows us to negotiate bigger partnerships with community organizations, leveraging our collective presence for greater visibility and influence. This not only deepens our local roots but also positions our brand as a key community stakeholder.

Identifying the right partners

The key to impactful partnerships is alignment in values, mission, and scope. Start by assessing the needs of your communities across your entire territory. This may involve connecting with leaders and organizations that operate regionally, enabling you to design initiatives that benefit multiple neighborhoods simultaneously. When your interests and resources align with those of your partners, you can create programs that are both meaningful and scalable.

Consider what your network of locations can offer: shared marketing, bulk purchasing for donations, or coordinated volunteer events. In turn, look for partners who can help you reach new audiences and reinforce your reputation across all your markets.

Building and sustaining partnerships

Multi-unit franchisees often operate with a unique management structure. While the owner sets the vision and strategy, general managers or store leaders typically handle day-to-day operations at each location. This structure is a powerful asset. By empowering your general managers to lead local partnership initiatives, you ensure that community engagement is tailored and authentic at each store, while still benefiting from the scale and resources of your broader organization.

Start by piloting joint initiatives at a few locations, then expand successful programs system-wide. Regular communication with both your partners and your internal teams, especially your general managers, ensures objectives are met and strategies are refined as needed.

Measuring impact

To make sure your partnerships are effective, establish clear metrics from the outset. Track both quantitative outcomes, such as the number of people served or events hosted across all units, and qualitative feedback, including testimonials and media coverage. Share these results with your teams and partners to reinforce the value of your efforts and celebrate collective successes.

The business case for doing good

While the primary goal of community partnerships is to make a positive impact, the business benefits are significant, especially for multi-unit operators. Community involvement enhances your brand’s reputation and builds trust, which is invaluable in competitive markets. It also boosts employee engagement, as teams feel proud to work for a company making a difference at scale.

Multi-unit franchisees enjoy additional advantages, such as bulk purchasing for charitable initiatives, preferred pricing, and operational efficiencies that make it easier to sustain long-term partnerships. The goodwill generated often leads to increased customer loyalty and organic, sustainable growth across all your locations.

As multi-unit franchisees, we have both the scale and the responsibility to be catalysts for positive change. By forging strategic partnerships with local organizations and leveraging the unique strengths of our management teams, we can create a lasting impact, benefiting our communities and our businesses alike. Start small, scale thoughtfully, and remember that the most successful partnerships are built on shared purpose, mutual respect, and the power of many working as one.

Rashmi Sharma is a multi-unit franchisee with Sylvan Learning.